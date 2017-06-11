SK Flashback: KL Rahul's memorable masterclass on his ODI debut

Rahul had to play a patient knock as the ball seldom came on to the bat when India took on Zimbabwe.

by Umaima Saeed SK Flashback 11 Jun 2017

KL Rahul rose to the occasion on a tough batting pitch

Born in Mangalore on 18 April 1992, Kannaur Lokesh Rahul, popularly known as KL started his cricketing career playing for his home state Karnataka. He represented Karnataka at the Under – 13, 15, 17, 19 and 23 levels before making his Ranji Trophy debut in 2010.

The then 17-year old Rahul was also a part of the India U-19 team for the 2010 World Cup. He was not very impressive at the start of his first-class career but had a breakthrough 2013-14 season. That year, he played a crucial role in Karnataka’s Ranji Trophy win, scoring 1033 runs, which comprised of three centuries, three nineties, and a match-winning 131 which won him the Man of the Match in the finals.

Since then, there was no turning back for the now 25-year old.

Following his successful Ranji season, Rahul generated a lot of buzz in the Indian Premier League auctions in 2014 and was signed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping Rs.1 crore. The wicket-keeper batsman was consistent throughout the season, even though he didn’t have any extraordinary knock to show for.

He enjoyed his best IPL season in 2016 with Royal Challengers Bangalore, scoring 397 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 146.49. This helped him realise his ability to sustain at the limited-over format.

Rahul made his international Test debut in the Boxing Day Test on 26 December 2014 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, coming in as a replacement for Rohit Sharma. Batting down the order, he could not render the expected performance with figures of 6 & 3 in the first and second innings respectively.

In the fourth Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground, he scored 110 runs opening the innings, his maiden International hundred; following which he permanently opened the innings for India in Tests. In late 2015, Rahul found himself a place in the team for the Sri Lankan tour and went on to score his second Test century.

But it was his ODI debut which registered his name in the book of records. Less than two years since the debutant embarrassed himself at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in his first Test match, a confident version of him turned up for the opening One-Day International against Zimbabwe in Harare in June 2016 – his ODI debut.

The occasion back in December 2014 was massive - the opposition were the mighty Australians and Rahul’s nerves got the better of him. But the opponents on his ODI debut were far weaker, and the debutant capitalised on that. For Rahul, Saturday, 11 June 2016 will remain one of the most special days of his life as he became the first Indian to score a century on his ODI debut.

He went past Robin Uthappa's record, whose 86 on debut against England in 2006 in Indore was the highest score by an Indian batsman. Rahul is also the first Indian batsman to score a half-century on debut on an overseas pitch.

Rahul had to bide his time and be patient in his innings as the ball seldom came onto the bat on a two-paced Harare surface. On the other hand, his fellow debutant, Karun Nair, was seen struggling on the erratic pitch.

Even though the ball wasn’t coming on to the bat easily, Rahul showed no sign of restlessness. Along with Ambati Rayudu, he helped construct a partnership that got the better of the opposition bowlers. The debutant not only played cautiously but also intelligently.

When there were poor balls to be put away, he happily obliged and proved his authority. From a 57-ball 50, Rahul went on to make a 115-ball century, which he brought up with a match-winning six.

"I learnt a lot from my debut in Australia in the way I wasn't myself there. I wouldn't have been such a confident player that I am today if I had not gotten that kind of failure in my first Test,” he said after his memorable ODI debut.

With the kind of concentration and focus built around his batting, with so much emphasis on technique, Rahul announced his arrival and how. Since his debut, he has been a regular opener for India, and if not for his injury, the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 would have been a major platform for the young batsman.

