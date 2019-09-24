SK Flashback: Remembering India's historic win 12 years ago on this day | ICC World Twenty20

24 Sep 2019

Pakistan v India - Twenty20 Championship Final

On this day, 12 years ago, Misbah-ul-Haq played a scoop that went straight into the hands of Sreesanth to gift India the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup trophy in Johannesburg. The first edition of this tournament was already a success and with an India-Pakistan final, there couldn’t have been a better advertisement for the newest brand of cricket. For once, the Indian cricket team didn’t depend on individual brilliances, instead a team performances and strategies were the order of the entire tournament under a fresh leadership of MS Dhoni.

The stars of that day might be on different paths now, but what still connects them is that moment when Misbah-ul-Haq failed to get hold of a Joginder Sharma delivery only to scoop up in the air. And with the iconic voice of Ravi Shastri in the background, "In the air..." "Sreesanth takes it!", history was created.

This day, in 2⃣0⃣0⃣7⃣#TeamIndia were crowned World T20 Champions 😎🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/o7gUrTF8XN — BCCI (@BCCI) September 24, 2019

SportsKeeda takes a look at three prominent members from that iconic squad who faded away from the T20 format only to be remembered by that inexplicable tournament.

#3 Joginder Sharma

India v Australia - Twenty20 Cup Semi Final

The show-stopper and an unsung hero of the semi-finals and the finals, Joginder Sharma never played another T20I for India, post the World Twenty20. But his two overs against a strong Australian and Pakistan team in the most nerve wracking situations a cricketer can be put in, proved MS Dhoni’s confidence in him. Joginder Sharma remained to be an important member of the Chennai Super King’s squad under Dhoni. He played four ODIs and four T20Is for India before taking up the role of Deputy Commissioner of Haryana Police.

Remembering the WC win 12 years back, a nostalgic Joginder Sharma took to twitter to share his thoughts.

12Anniversary for T20 champion team 12 years kaise gae pta hi nahi lga thnks for all for your lot of love and spot @vikrantgupta73 @harbhajan_singh @BCCI @YUVSTRONG12 @ZeeNewsHindi @aajtak pic.twitter.com/T3UzfgCjUI — Joginder Sharma (@jogisharma83) September 24, 2019

#S Sreesanth

Sreesanth with MS Dhoni

One of the rare breed of genuine pace bowlers and a precious find by Greg Chappell, S Sreesanth’s promising career came to a standstill after his indulgence in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing case that shook the Indian cricket community. But Sreesanth continues to dream of an Indian team comeback after his ban was reduced to seven years by the BCCI, making him eligible for selection into the national side from September 2020.

#Gautam Gambhir

ICC Twenty20 Final - Pakistan v India

There have been debates regarding Gautam Gambhir’s better innings, his 75 against Pakistan in 2007 or his 97 against Sri Lanka in the 2011 ODI WC final. Gambhir's stellar knock was full of extravagant boundaries piercing the gaps in the field. Gambhir calculated knock was highly praised by many cricket pundits due to his choice of shot-making and temperament.