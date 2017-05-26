SK Flashback: Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid smash record ODI partnership

Relive the Indian duo's belligerent stand against Sri Lanka in the 1999 World Cup.

by Ram Kumar SK Flashback 26 May 2017, 10:45 IST

Ganguly and Dravid’s partnership propelled India to a massive total of 373

On this day 18 years ago, India’s batting masters Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid smashed the record for the highest partnership in ODI cricket. They compiled 318 runs for the second wicket in a group game against Sri Lanka at Taunton during the 1999 World Cup. They eclipsed the previous mark of 275 runs set by Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja in a 1998 ODI against Zimbabwe at Cuttack.

Dravid himself joined hands with Sachin Tendulkar and broke the partnership record by adding 331 runs in a 1999 ODI against New Zealand at Hyderabad later. More recently, Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels surpassed every effort by compiling as many as 372 runs against Zimbabwe at Canberra during the 2015 World Cup. Here are the top five stands in the 50-overs format.

Top 5 Partnerships in ODIs Batsmen Runs Wicket Opposition Venue Date Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels 372 2nd Zimbabwe Canberra 24 February 2015 Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid 331 2nd New Zealand Hyderabad 8 November 1999 Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid 318 2nd Sri Lanka Taunton 26 May 1999 Upul Tharanga and Sanath Jayasuriya 286 1st England Leeds 1 July 2006 David Warner and Travis Head 284 1st Pakistan Adelaide 26 January 2017

Even though their record was broken eventually, the partnership between Ganguly and Dravid was one of the most exhilarating efforts in ODI history. Against a versatile bowling attack of the then defending World Champions, the duo created carnage at the biggest stage of them all. Here’s how the events transpired in the memorable encounter.

Brutal assault from both ends

On a pitch conducive for stroke-play, Sri Lankan skipper Arjuna Ranatunga won the toss and surprisingly opted to bowl first. His decision appeared to be vindicated as Chaminda Vaas castled opener Sadagoppan Ramesh in the very first over of the match. Little did the Lankans know that they were about to be kept wicket-less for another 45 overs.

Unleashing an array of dazzling shots, Ganguly and Dravid took the attack to the opposition bowlers. They controlled the flow of the innings with consummate ease by meticulously building a decisive stand.

Dravid got himself going by hammering Pramodya Wickramasinghe for three boundaries in the right-arm seamer’s first over. Meanwhile, at the other end, Ganguly manipulated the field and kept the scoreboard ticking. Surprisingly, the left-hander was beginning to get overshadowed as the wicket-keeper batsman blazed away with ruthless intent.

Even as the situation was threatening to get out of hand for his team, Ranatunga did not fret as he still had an ace up his sleeve in the form of spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan. The Indian batsmen acknowledged the off spinner's skill set and looked to handle him with caution.

Extra Cover: Down Memory Lane – The 1999 Cricket World Cup

Muralitharan conceded just 21 runs from his first 7 overs. But the other part timers were milked for handy runs by the enterprising right-left batting combination. As the death overs loomed, even the wily Muralitharan wasn’t spared. Ganguly, in particular, repeatedly danced down the track and lofted him into the stands. His last 3 overs came at the cost of 39 runs.

After bringing up a stellar century, Dravid continued his brilliant form and smacked Vaas for a slew of boundaries at the business stage of the innings. It took a direct hit from Muralitharan to end his sublime knock of 145 off 129 deliveries.

Ganguly took full toll of the Sri Lankan attack in the end overs. Upon crossing the 150-run mark, he threw caution to the wind and aggravated the opposition’s woes by imposing himself on the proceedings. The southpaw was dismissed in the penultimate over of the innings for a well-made 158-ball 183 which was then the fourth-highest individual score in ODIs. At that point in time, India's total of 373 was the highest against any Full Member ODI side.

Robin Singh’s five-for decimates Sri Lanka

India cruised to a comfortable 157-run victory

Back then, chasing such a humongous target was akin to a seemingly insurmountable task. Whatever slim hopes Sri Lanka had at the start of the innings disappeared when the trailblazing Sanath Jayasuriya ran himself out in the third over of the innings.

The likes of Romesh Kaluwitharana, Marvan Atapattu and Mahela Jayawardene perished without making any considerable impact. However, the stylish Aravinda de Silva tried to bring his side back into the contest with a typically sublime half-century. As he looked to keep pace with the required run-rate, the right-hander attempted an ungainly heave and was consequently trapped in front by all-rounder Robin Singh.

Extra Cover: When Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid provided a 'fanboy moment' for Jos Buttler

While searching for his trademark late cut, Ranatunga was undone by Robin’s disciplined line. The medium pacer proceeded to scythe through the lower-order and picked up a resourceful five-wicket haul. India had completed a clinical 157-run victory. Notwithstanding an impressive all-round performance from the team, the day belonged to Ganguly and Dravid whose scintillating partnership lit up the arena.