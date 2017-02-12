SK Flashback: When MS Dhoni deposited Clint McKay into the stands to stun Australia

We take you down memory lane as we compiled some intriguing moments from the game.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury SK Flashback 12 Feb 2017, 18:33 IST

MS Dhoni’s monstrous blow sealed it for India as they registered a victory by four wickets

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, over his career span, has positioned himself in a way, which oppositions don’t cherish, especially when India is batting second in ODIs. Not only has he been synonymous to fear for his counterparts, but he also brings a sense of calmness with his composed head.

Even when a team is faced with a massive required rate in the dying stages of a game and M.S Dhoni is at the crease, rivals become wary of the Jharkhand batsman’s presence. Clint McKay got a hands-on experience when, in 2012, he was carted over the ropes with absolute disdain by MSD.

India required 13 runs from the last over and MS Dhoni’s monstrous blow sealed it for India as they registered a victory by four wickets. We take you down memory lane as we compiled some intriguing moments from the game.

Ricky Ponting’s walks off one final time in an ODI at Adelaide

The ODI versus India was Ponting’s third-last venture and his last game at Adelaide in the 50-over format. He was having a torrid time in the 2012 Commonwealth Bank series against the two sub-continent powerhouses in India and Sri Lanka.

Unable to reach double figures in the earlier games, Ponting was under the pump to strike form, but that wasn’t the case. Yet another time, he perished cheaply and this time it was Vinay Kumar to whom he fell prey.

In the quest of keeping the scoreboard ticking, he went for an uppish drive and in the process, mistimed it straight into the safe hands of Virat Kohli, patrolling the point region. While India struck first blood, Ponting’s disappointing run in the series continued.