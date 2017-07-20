SK Play of the Day: Jhulan Goswami's magic delivery to dismiss Meg Lanning

Jhulan Goswami proved why she is still the best in the business.

by Umaima Saeed SK Play of the day 20 Jul 2017, 22:25 IST

The huge, huge wicket of Meg Lanning

The India Eves, who were considered the underdogs when pitted against six time World Cup winners and defending champions Australia put up a remarkable performance in the second semi-final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017.

Harmanpreet Kaur smashed 171 runs in 115 balls to register the highest score by an Indian batswoman in a knockout game. Her 171 runs constituted almost 65% of India’s eventual total of 281 runs in a rain curtailed match at County Ground, Derby.

What followed Harmanpreet’s heroics was all-time highest wicket-taker in ODIs, Jhulan Goswami’s delivery to send back the most important batswoman from Australia’s batting line-up, captain Meg Lanning. Lanning walked back for an 8-ball duck to send India a step closer to the finals.

“That is a beauty, that is the ball of the tournament for me,” said Ian Bishop on air when Goswami sent back Lanning. The ball pitched on off stump, seamed away a touch, just a fraction but enough to sneak past the outside edge and rattle the off peg. The woodwork was shattered and Lanning did not even bother looking back to see the mess; she just walked away. Goswami roared and was mobbed by her teammates as Derby erupted.

The Australian skipper, Lanning, has been in ferocious form in the tournament. She has amassed 328 runs in five innings at an average of 109.33, which also includes a brilliant 152 against Sri Lanka. Moreover, when India and Australia met in the group stage, she scored an 88-ball 76 in a 124-run partnership with Ellyse Perry.

Ahead of the semi-final, Lanning was reportedly racing against time to prove her fitness. She had missed quite a few games due to an injury she had sustained in the game against England earlier in the tournament. Her return meant trouble for the Indian bowlers, but Goswami showed exactly why she is the highest wicket taker in ODIs.

The Bengal bowler has not been at her best during the tournament but delivered when it mattered the most. Regardless of whether another batter from Australia makes up for Lanning’s failure, a wicket as crucial as the captain's, in a World Cup semifinal, will be a moment to savour for Goswami, who, in all probability, is playing her last World Cup.

And if India go on to win the game, Harmanpreet and Goswami’s efforts will not fade away for a long time.