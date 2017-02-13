SK Play of the Day: Virat Kohli's succesful review seals the match for India

India defeated Bangladesh by 208 runs in the one-off Test in Hyderabad.

@rajdeep1494 by Rajdeep Puri SK Play of the day 13 Feb 2017, 14:17 IST

Ashwin picked up four wickets

India defeated Bangladesh by 208 runs in the one-off Test held at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad earlier today. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja ran through the Bangladeshi batting line-up as the duo picked up four wickets each to bowl them out for 250.

Ishant Sharma was equally impressive as he troubled the opposition batsmen with his pace and his short-pitched deliveries, thus picking up two important wickets. Mahmudullah was the pick of the batsmen with his well-crafted half-century but unfortunately, none of the other batsmen were able to stick around at the crease for too long.

The Review that won India the match

It's all over! India win the one-off Test against Bangladesh by 208 runs @Paytm Test Cricket #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/VSYZTyTjGS — BCCI (@BCCI) February 13, 2017

The match ended in an interesting way as two reviews occurred in the same delivery to check whether Taskin Ahmed was out or not. In the end, it was Kohli who was successful with his review, something which Indian fans have not seen in the recent past.

As Ashwin tossed up the ball in the third ball just after the 100th over of the innings, Taskin tried to flick it, but completely missed the ball and opened himself up for an LBW appeal.

The soft decision was out but the review showed that the ball didn’t touch the bat

Umpire Marais Erasmus seemed sure of the fact that Taskin was not out LBW, but he reviewed the decision to the third umpire to check if the ball touched the bat or not. Since the ball did touch the bat, Kohli decided to review the decision for the leg-before decision, and is it turned out, he was right.

Kohli decided to review for LBW and with three reds, Erasmus reversed his decision

Kohli had come under fire for his erratic and unsuccessful decisions with the DRS in the recently concluded series against England but stepped up his game in this Test as he saw two decisions go his way.

The first successful decision came during the second day’s play when Soumya Sarkar edged an Umesh Yadav delivery to Wirddhiman Saha. While Saha himself did not hear the ball touch the bat, Kohli was sure of the fact that it did and went up for a review, and much to the surprise of the fans in the stadium, Kohli was right.

Kohli was also named the man of the match for scoring yet another double century. Next up for India is a four-match Test series against Australia which will begin on February 23rd in Pune.