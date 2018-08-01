Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018, First Test Day 1, SK Player of the Day: Ravichandran Ashwin for his brilliant spell

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Feature
129   //    01 Aug 2018, 23:12 IST

England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day One
England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day One

The opening day of the most anticipated Test series of the year saw some predictable plays and those were equally matched by events that were not believed to be conducive on the eve of the first day of Pataudi Trophy.

While everyone across both the camps was aware of, and acknowledged the prowess of the Indian fast bowlers and the threat posed by the varying trio of Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, it was Ravichandran Ashwin whose outstanding discipline with the ball sees him earn the SK Player of the Day for his spell of 27-7-60-4 that tilted the odds in the favours of the visitors at the end of the play of a well fought day of Test cricket.


England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day One
England v India: Specsavers 1st Test - Day One

After Ishant and Umesh began the day in their respective incisive and erratic styles, Ashwin was brought on early by captain Virat Kohli as an aggressive move against the two left-handed openers of the English line-up. After starting rather indifferently and being rendered ineffective because of his fuller lengths, Ashwin found rhythm and with some useful grip from the pitch.

Before the match, there were doubts regarding Ashwin's selection, many reckoned the X-factor of Kuldeep Yadav be given a nod ahead of him, or the unerring accuracy of Ravindra Jadeja coupled with his handy batting and electric fielding, but India's management decided to go with their most prolific bowler in this decade and the rewards were reaped.

In only his second over, Ashwin knocked over one of the most celebrated English cricketers of all time, beating Alastair Cook in a classical fashion as he drifted the ball into his pads only for the cherry to spin away at the last moment teasing the outside edge of the bat for proximity and crashing into the stumps.

After some excellent fielding by the skipper and the hustle of Umesh brought about panic in the English dressing room and the star of the summer Jos Buttler to the crease, Ashwin set to work again, dismissing the much-hyped aggressor for a two-ball duck.

While his variations had achieved mixed results all day long, it was on this occasion that it all came along for him as Buttler was flummoxed by a ball that turned less and held its line more to crash into his pads.

While the set duo of Joe Root and Johnny Bairstow milked him for runs, often driving his fuller lengths against the spin through the covers, it was against another left hander, Ben Stokes, that Ashwin produced the goods.

After suffocating the dynamite all-rounder ball after ball with deliveries bowled into Stokes spinning away and sometimes even the odd variation spinning into him, England's trump card and the spine of their lower middle order was drawn into a false stroke, having been deceived by the slowness and the grip of the ball onto the pitch, he sent a leading edge down the throat of the gleefully accepting offie.

Ashwin then came back to dismiss another left-handed batsman, Stuart Broad, his downfall being brought about by a delivery that was a mirror image of the one that accounted for Cook. The perfectly angled delivery, bowled around the wicket into Broad, held its line and trapped him in front of the stumps.


Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Ravichandran Ashwin Jos Buttler SK Player of the Day
Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Cricket is great if you're into things like wasted youth, failed relationships, sun damage and broken dreams
England vs India 2018: Kuldeep Yadav's incisive spell is...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 selections that India should...
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli's brilliant direct hit to run out Joe Root is...
RELATED STORY
India vs England first Test preview and predicted playing XI
RELATED STORY
5 key battles that will decide the India vs England Test...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: India-England Combined Test XI
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Kuldeep Yadav's astounding spell...
RELATED STORY
Mohammad Azharuddin backs Ashwin-Kuldeep spin duo for...
RELATED STORY
5 Most Prolific Bowlers for India against England in ODIs
RELATED STORY
5 nostalgic moments from England vs India Test matches
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
1st Test | 10:00 AM
ENG 285/9 (88.0 ov)
IND
Day 1 | Stumps: England won the toss and elected to bat.
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us