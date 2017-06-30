SKipper: Mithali Raj, one of the greatest captains in Women's Cricket

Mithali Raj has led her side admirably in the last decade or so and could reach the pinnacle if India finally win the World Cup.

by Shweta Haranhalli Opinion

Mithali Raj in action for the Indian Women’s team.

One of the finest batters in the history of the game, a living legend and a role model for millions of young girls to take up the sport, Mithali Raj is arguably one of the greatest players to have played this game in the modern era.

With over 5,500 runs in the international circuit, the stylish right-handed batter is currently the second highest run scorer in the international circuit. Along with shouldering the bulk of the responsibility of the side with the bat, Mithali has also been one of the most astute leaders for the Indian team.

Her elevation from the member of the team to the leader of the outfit resulted in the performance of the Indian team scaling to greater heights. The 34-year-old’s ability to remain calm under pressure and guide the team through difficult situations in high-voltage games is something that stands out.

The Women in Blue have been consistently performing well under her leadership at the international level and are currently one of the dominant forces in world cricket.

Finalists of the 2005 World Cup

Mithali was handed over the reins of the Indian team just before the 2005 edition of the ICC Women’s World Cup in South Africa. There was hardly any doubt about her ability as a player, but this iconic tournament also showcased her skills as the captain of the side. She single-handedly led the team to their first ever final of the mega event by scoring a match winning half century against New Zealand in one of the semi-final of the competition.

The nerves of playing in the finals of the contest and the pressure of expectations back home got the better of the Indian team as they faltered in the summit clash against the mighty Australian outfit.

Despite the loss, the campaign performance of the Indian team at the showpiece event was memorable.

A famous Test win on England soil

Under Mithali’s leadership, the Indian team recorded a famous Test match victory on English soil.

The longest format of the game is the ultimate challenge for any player. After a dismal campaign in the last edition of the World Cup at home, Mithali was at the helm of affairs for India’s tour to England. The tour holds a special place in the history books of Indian women’s cricket as the team was scheduled to play a one-off Test match at Wormsley after a gap of almost eight years.

With as many as eight debutants in the side, Mithali was a vital cog for the Indian team the epic clash. Chasing 182 runs in the final innings of the Test match, the Jodhpur born player played one of the most memorable innings of her life as she anchored the run chase with an unbeaten half-century to guide the side to a comprehensive six-wicket victory.

A win in the most challenging conditions on offer against a formidable England side marked the beginning of a new and fearless era of the Indian women’s team.

First bilateral series win over Australia

The Indian team after winning the first ever bilateral series against Australia.

The young Indian team etched their name in the history books as they recorded their first ever bilateral series win over the Australian team at their backyard by clinching the three-match T-20 International Series, 2-1 in January 2016.

The formidable Indian batting unit chased down a score of 140 runs in the first match of the series at Adelaide, courtesy some useful contributions from Smriti Mandhana and Veda Krishnamurthy at the top of the order.

The fine performance with the bat continued for the visiting side as they cantered to a 10-wicket victory at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in a rain-affected encounter with Mithali leading from the front. The victory proved to be a stepping stone for the Indian team in the forthcoming tournaments as they returned home with the confidence of defeating a champion side and proving their worth on the international circuit.

With the series done and dusted in the first two games, a glitch in the performance of the side in the final match did not have any bearing on the overall outcome of the tournament as the visitors took an unassailable lead of two games to nil in the first two fixtures.

The Indian team and its sublime run on the international circuit

The team has been in sublime form over the past couple of months.



After a dismal performance in the T-20 World Cup at home, the Indian eves with Mithali at the forefront bounced back sharply and are currently enduring a dream run on the international circuit.

In the series against the West Indies at home, the team stamped their authority over the opposition and whitewashed them three-nil in the One Day Internationals at Vijaywada.

With an aim to qualify for the ICC Women's World Cup, the girls produced an all-around performance in the Qualifiers of the tournament held in Sri Lanka and were crowned the champions of the event.

They continued their sublime run on the world stage after comprehensively winning the Quadrangular series in South Africa and have entered the eleventh edition of the Women’s World Cup as one of the firm favourites to lift the trophy.

With this tournament probably being her last appearance in the mega event, the team would surely want to give this legend a fitting farewell by winning the prestigious tournament.