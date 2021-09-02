SKN vs BR Prediction: Who will win today's CPL 2021 match?

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and the Barbados Royals will cross swords in the 14th match of the CPL 2021 on Friday, September 3, at Warner Park in St. Kitts.

The Patriots have been on a rampage in the ongoing CPL edition. The team, led by Dwayne Bravo, has won four games in a row and are sitting pretty on top of the points table. Their net run rate of 0.790 is second-best among the participating teams in the CPL.

In their previous CPL game, they defeated the Jamaica Tallawahs by six wickets with 14 balls left. After electing to field first, the Patriots restricted their opponents to 166 for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Bravo was impressive as he picked up three crucial wickets.

In the run-chase, Sherfane Rutherford scored his third half-century in the CPL 2021 and guided his team home. His knock was laced with two fours and four massive sixes. Fabian Allen lent him the apt support as he stayed unbeaten on a 12-ball 30 with two fours and three sixes.

The Royals, on the other hand, are in a bit of a slump. Having lost three out of four CPL games, the Jason Holder-led team is placed fifth in the points table. Their net run rate of -0.717 isn’t in great shape either. In their previous CPL game, they lost to the Tallawahs by six wickets.

After batting first, the Royals scored 151 courtesy of Azam Khan’s 30-ball 50. While defending the score, Kennar Lewis’ 53-ball 89 blew them away. The Tallawahs chased the target down with 14 balls to spare. Beating the Patriots won’t be a cakewalk for the Royals.

Tough loss for us last night, but we had some positive moments. Take a look!



Tune in on Thursday at 7:00 pm on Sep 2 to see the Barbados Royals take on the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Can the Royals stop the Patriots?

Winner 31 v Loser 32 - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

The Patriots’ batting has been one of the best in the ongoing CPL edition. Rutherford, having scored three fifties, has looked in ominous touch. Bravo, Allen and Devon Thomas have done their bit so far as well.

The Royals’ bowling, on the contrary, has blown a tad hot and cold. Moreover, the Royals’ batting in the CPL 2021 hasn’t been all that great either. The Patriots have the upper hand going into the next CPL game.

Prediction: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to win this CPL game.

