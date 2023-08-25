SKN vs GAW Prediction: Who will win today’s CPL 2023 match?

Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are set to lock horns in Match 8 of the CPL 2023. The match will take place on Thursday, August 24 (Friday, August 25, in India) at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

The Patriots, led by Evin Lewis, are yet to find their feet in the tournament this far. After two of their matches against Saint Lucia Kings and Trinbago Knight Riders were washed off due to rain, they had a great chance of beating the Jamaica Tallawahs.

However, they ended up losing the match by eight wickets after failing to defend 157. Joshua da Silva top-scored for them with 36 off 32 balls. Later Dominic Drakes scored an unbeaten 29 off 22 balls with the help of two fours and as many sixes, but their efforts could not pay dividends. They will be looking to make amends.

The Warriors, led by Imran Tahir, played only one match against the Saint Lucia Kings, led by Faf du Plessis. But that match did not produce a result due to heavy rain. Saim Ayub and Azam Khan took the Warriors off to a flying start in the match.

With their score at 56 for the loss of two wickets, rain interrupted proceedings once and for all. Having played only a solitary game thus far, the Warriors will be looking to get on the board at the earliest.

CPL 2023, SKN vs GAW Prediction: Can the Warriors beat the Patriots?

The Guyana Amazon Warriors will go into the match as favorites without much of a doubt as they have a balanced squad at their disposal. Although they are yet to play a full match, they will fancy their chances against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, who have looked a tad rusty.

Prediction: Guyana Amazon Warriors to win this CPL 2023 match

Poll : Who will win the GAW vs SKN match? Guyana Amazon Warriors St Kitts and Nevis Patriots 0 votes