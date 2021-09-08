SKN vs JAM Prediction: Who will win today's CPL 2021 match?

The St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots and the Jamaica Tallawahs will cross swords in the 21st match of the CPL 2021 on Wednesday, September 8, at Warner Park in St. Kitts.

The Patriots have found themselves in a bit of trouble after winning five games on the trot in the ongoing edition of the CPL. Dwayne Bravo, who led them in the first six games, has suffered a groin injury and didn’t play the team’s previous CPL game against the Saint Lucia Kings.

Losing to the Kings by 100 runs brought their net run rate down to -0.548. In Bravo’s absence, Chris Gayle took on the task of leading the Patriots out of a mini-slump. In their last CPL game, the Patriots lost the Kings by six wickets with 26 balls left.

Barring Devon Thomas and Fabian Allen, none of their batters could go on to score big. As a result, the Patriots were shot out for 118 in 19.3 overs. While defending the modest total, the Patriots started well after Allen got rid of opener Andre Fletcher for a golden duck.

However, the Kings didn’t allow them much leeway from thereon. Roston Chase scored this third CPL fifty on the trot to hand the Patriots their second loss in the tournament. As far as the Tallawahs are concerned, they have had a roller coaster ride in the ongoing edition of the CPL.

After their 120-run win over the Kings, their campaign has fallen apart a wee bit. They are currently fifth in the CPL points table with four points from six games. On Tuesday, the Tallawahs lost to the Trinbago Knight Riders by a massive margin of 75 runs.

Can the Tallawahs beat the table-toppers in the CPL?

Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents - 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Tournament

The Patriots’ bowling unit hasn’t been at its best in the CPL after Bravo’s injury and the Kings found it easy to counter their bowlers. The Tallawahs’ batting unit isn’t enjoying their best run of form either but they have every chance of making a comeback as they have some explosive batters in their ranks.

The Patriots’ batting hasn’t fired either in the last two games and Jamaica could cash in on their poor run of form on Wednesday.

Prediction: Jamaica Tallawahs to win this CPL game

