SL vs AFG 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ODI series in India

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ODI series will kick off in Hambantota on Friday, June 2. The three-match ODI series will help the islanders prepare for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

Dasun Shanaka's men failed to secure a direct ticket to the 2023 World Cup. They finished outside the Top-8 of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League standings, which is why they will have to play a qualifying tournament to make it to the grand event.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan have already earned a place in the World Cup. They will aim to gain some winning momentum in the ODI format ahead of the mega event.

Before the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ODI series begins, here's a look at the schedule and telecast details for the three matches.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ODI series 2023 schedule (Timings in IST)

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will play three ODI matches in Hambantota from June 2 to 7. All three fixtures will begin at 10:00 AM Local Time. Here is the complete schedule for the series:

1st ODI: June 2, Friday, Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota - 10:00 AM IST.

2nd ODI: June 4, Friday, Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota - 10:00 AM IST.

3rd ODI: June 7, Friday, Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota - 10:00 AM IST.

SL vs AFG telecast channel list in India

Sony Pictures Sports Network owns the rights to broadcast Sri Lanka's home matches in India. The broadcaster is yet to confirm the channel which will telecast this series, but the three matches will most likely be available on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD in English commentary.

Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV and FanCode. Fans in Afghanistan can watch the match live on RTA Sport, whereas Supreme TV will broadcast the series in Sri Lanka. Here is the telecast channel list for Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ODI series:

India: Sony Sports Network, Sony LIV, and FanCode (Live streaming)

Afghanistan: RTA Sport

Sri Lanka: Supreme TV, SLBC (Radio), Dialog & IPTV – SLT.

Pakistan: Sony LIV.

Middle East: Max Middle East and Sony LIV.

UK: Max United Kingdom and Sony LIV.

Poll : 0 votes