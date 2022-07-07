SL vs AUS prediction: Who will win the 2nd Test?

The second Test between Sri Lanka and Australia will begin on July 8 at the Galle International Stadium. The two-match series currently stands at 1-0 in favor of Australia.

It was a phenomenal performance from Australia in the first Test to win by 10 wickets.

After electing to bat first, the Lankan side were knocked over on 212. Niroshan Dickwella was the lone-fighter for the hosts as he scored 58. Nathan Lyon picked up a fifer for Australia.

On the back of contributions from Usman Khawaja (71), Cameron Green (77) and Alex Carey (45), Australia finished their first innings on 321. Ramesh Mendis picked up four wickets with the ball for Sri Lanka.

The Lankan batters tamely surrendered in their second innings. None of the batters got going as they were bundled out on 113 in just 22.5 overs. Lyon and Travis Head picked up four wickets apiece and Swepson also chipped in with a couple of scalps.

With only five runs to chase, David Warner hit a boundary and a six to finish the game in style.

The Lankan side were thoroughly outplayed in the first Test and need to put in a much-improved performance in the second game to draw the series level. The Aussies will be eyeing a clean-sweep when they take the field at the Galle International Stadium.

Will Sri Lanka (SL) beat Australia (AUS)?

The Lankan batters faltered in both innings of the first Test. They failed to counter the Australian spinners and were consequently dismissed to low totals in both innings.

The Australian side, on the other hand, fired in unison and start as favorites heading into the second Test. Their spinners have been brilliant, with Nathan Lyon leading the attack, and will be eager to carry their form forward to whitewash the series.

The Lankan side, meanwhile, have been hit by COVID-19 as Dhananjaya de Silva, Asitha Fernando and Jeffrey Vandersay will miss out on the second Test after testing positive. Praveen Jayawickrama has already been ruled out of the Test and it will be interesting to see how they cope with the challenge.

With the Lankans lacking in experience heading into the second Test due to the shortage of players, Australia are expected to clean-sweep the series by winning the final Test.

Prediction: Australia (AUS) to win this Test.

