SL vs AUS prediction: Who will win today’s 1st ODI match? 

Following the T20I series, the five-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Australia kicks off on June 14 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. The series will be part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League 2020-23.

The T20I series was a hard-fought one. Australia cruised past the Lankan side in the first game but the hosts fought hard in the next match. It went down to the wire but the visitors held their nerves to emerge victorious with three wickets in hand.

The final game was a nail-biting contest. With 177 to chase, the hosts kept struggling since the start of the chase. Needing 59 runs in the last three overs, their skipper Dasun Shanaka played a sensational knock to guide his side across the line with one ball to spare.

Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins, Alex Carey and Marnus Labuschagne have joined the squad ahead of the ODI series. They have all the bases covered going into the ODI series and will look to start on a winning note.

The Lankan side have recalled Bhanuka Rajapaksa to the ODI squad. Pathum Nissanka also returns to the ODI setup after having missed out on the last two tours. They will be hoping to carry their winning momentum into the ODI series.

Crucial ICC Cricket World Cup Super League 2020-23 points are up for grabs. With both sides expected to come out hard against each other, fans will look forward to an intense battle between the bat and the ball in the upcoming ODI series.

Will Sri Lanka (SL) beat Australia (AUS)?

The Lankan side couldn't fire in unison in the first two games of the T20I series. Their batters failed miserably and need to step up if they have to challenge the Australian side in the upcoming ODI series.

They have got quality players in their ranks but lack consistency and it might hurt them while facing the Aussies in the upcoming five-match series.

The Australian side have been performing exceptionally well in white-ball cricket of late, despite missing out on a few players. Their recent additions to the squad will lend a good balance to the side.

The Aussies start as favorites in the ODI series and it won’t be a surprise if they kickstart the series on a winning note.

Prediction: Australia (AUS) to win this contest.

