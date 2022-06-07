SL vs AUS prediction: Who will win today’s 1st T20I match? 

The multi-format series between Sri Lanka and Australia kicks off on June 7, with the first T20I to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The T20I series will be followed by a five-match ODI series, with a couple of Tests concluding the long tour.

Led by Dasun Shanaka, the Lankan side have put up a solid squad for their T20I series against Australia. Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dushmantha Chameera are coming off their IPL stints and will be high in confidence. They will be eager to put up similar performances for their national side.

Aaron Finch will be leading the Australian side in the shorter format. They have players in their ranks who are in rich form and will look to contribute to the national team’s success. The likes of David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood lit up the IPL for their respective franchises and will be the players to look forward to in the series.

It will be a test of character for both teams in the T20I series. With both sides having absolute superstars, the series promises to be a cracking one.

Will Sri Lanka (SL) beat Australia (AUS)?

Australia v Sri Lanka - T20 Series: Game 4 (Image courtesy: Getty Images)

The pitches in Sri Lanka will be spin-friendly. The batters need to spend some time in the middle before they can start playing their strokes freely. It will be all about the Australian batters countering the Lankan spinners on this tour. Having said that, the hosts have got enough experience under their belt and it will come in handy.

The T20 champions, meanwhile, have a well-balanced unit and with the amount of experience on their side, it won’t be a surprise if they start the T20I series on a winning note. The Lankan side needs to fire in unison to challenge the Aussies.

Prediction: Australia (AUS) to win this clash.

