SL vs AUS prediction: Who will win today's 1st Test?

Australia and Sri Lanka are set to face each other in the first game of the two-match Test series, which starts on Wednesday, June 29. The Galle International Stadium will host the encounter.

Australia have looked nervy on their ongoing tour of the island nation, having lost the five-match ODI series 2-3. They started with a two-wicket win after Glenn Maxwell smashed an unbeaten 51-ball 80.

However, after losing three-matches on the trot, the visitors lost the series.

The Sri Lankan spinners did an excellent job and managed to keep the Australian batters in check. Having said that, Test cricket is expected to pose a different challenge for both teams.

Australia have dominated the Sri Lankan team, having won 19 out of 31 matches and losing only four. Eight matches have ended in a draw.

The hosts have quite a few quality spinners, including Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama and Lasith Embuldeniya in their ranks.

It won't be easy for the Aussie batters to counter the Lankan spinners. Sri Lanka recently defeated Bangladesh in an away series and will be pretty high on confidence.

The focus will also be on right-handed batter Pathum Nissanka, who was exceptional in the five-match ODI series.

Australia, on the other hand, will go into the series, having defeated England and Pakistan. Pat Cummins has been exceptional for them, both as a cricketer and a leader.

Usman Khawaja has been amongst the runs ever since making a comeback during the Ashes. The series is also a chance for Glenn Maxwell to show that he belongs at the Test level.

Will Australia (AUS) beat Sri Lanka (SL)?

Australia T20 Cricket Team Training Session

The team, batting first, will have a great chance of coming up trumps. The pitch is likely to break with the cracks opening up. Playing against quality spin bowling, especially on the fourth and fifth days, won't be easy for the batters.

Prediction: The team batting first to win this encounter.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Australia beat Sri Lanka? Yes No 10 votes so far