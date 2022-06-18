SL vs AUS prediction: Who will win today’s 3rd ODI?

Sri Lanka and Australia are set to lock horns in the third ODI of the five-match series on Sunday, June 19. The R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the encounter.

Australia, led by Aaron Finch, started the series on a tremendous note after securing a two-wicket victory. Glenn Maxwell's swashbuckling 51-ball knock of 80 helped the visiting team get over the finish line in the humdinger.

Maxwell was dominating to the extent that he finished the game off with two back-to-back sixes. Wanindu Hasaranga picked up four wickets, but his efforts went in vain.

The hosts, however, made a stupendous comeback in the second match of the series on Thursday, June 16. After being put into bat first, Sri Lanka were restricted to 220/9 in 47.4 overs. Pat Cummins picked up four wickets for the visitors.

Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva and Dasun Shanaka got into their 30s, but failed to convert. Matt Kuhnemann and Maxwell also got two wickets apiece for the Aussies.

The likes of Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Chamika Karunaratne and Dunith Wellalage got out after showing promise.

Due to a long rain interruption, Australia were set with a revised target of 216 in 43 overs. Skipper Finch and David Warner started with a 39-run partnership for the opening wicket, but from there on, Australia lost wickets in clumps.

Warner top-scored for them as the Aussies were bowled out for 189 in 37.1 overs. Maxwell scored a 25-ball 30 before Chamika Karunaratne accounted for his wicket. Karunaratne was the pick of the Lankan bowlers with three wickets to his name.

Will Sri Lanka (SL) beat Australia (AUS)?

Australia bowled well in their previous game, but their batters faltered to a large extent. Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agar getting ruled out hasn't helped them either. If their batting improve, Australia will have a great chance of taking a 2-1 lead in the series.

Prediction: Australia (AUS) to win this encounter.

