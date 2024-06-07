SL vs BAN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 2024 T20 World Cup match

Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in match number 15 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Saturday, June 8. The Group D match will begin at 6:00 AM IST and 7:30 PM local time [June 7].

Sri Lanka were hugely disappointing in their opening match against South Africa at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat. They were bundled out for 77 in 19.1 overs as not a single batter reached the 20-run mark. The Proteas chased the target in 16.2 overs.

Bangladesh will be playing their first match of the 2024 T20 World Cup. They played a warm-up match against India in which they went down by 60 runs. Bowling first, Bangladesh conceded 182-5 and then were held to 122-9 in the chase. Mahmudullah (40 off 28) was the only batter who looked fluent.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in T20Is

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have clashed 16 times in the T20I format, with the Lankans having won 11 matches and Bangladesh five. The teams met in a T20I series in March 2024, which Sri Lanka won 2-1.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams in T20Is.

Matches Played: 16

Matches won by Sri Lanka: 11

Matches won by Bangladesh: 5

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh head-to-head record in the T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have clashed twice in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with the Lankans winning both matches. They beat Bangladesh by 64 runs in Johannesburg in 2007 and by five wickets in Sharjah in 2021.

Matches Played: 2

Matches won by Sri Lanka: 2

Matches won by Bangladesh: 0

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Last 5 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20Is

Sri Lanka have won four of the last five T20I matches played against Bangladesh. The latter's only win during this period came when they registered an eight-wicket win in Sylhet in March 20224.

Here's a summary of the last five T20I matches played between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

Sri Lanka (174/7) beat Bangladesh (146) by 28 runs, Mar 9, 2024

Bangladesh (170/2) beat Sri Lanka (165/5) by 8 wickets, Mar 6, 2024

Sri Lanka (206/3) beat Bangladesh (203/8) by 3 runs, Mar 4, 2024

Sri Lanka (184/8) beat Bangladesh (183/7) by 2 wickets, Sep 01, 2022

Sri Lanka (172/5) beat Bangladesh (171/4) by 5 wickets, Oct 24, 2021

