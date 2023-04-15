SL vs IRE 2023: Galle International Stadium, Galle pitch history and Test records

The Galle International Stadium will play host to the two-Test series between Sri Lanka and Ireland, starting tomorrow (April 16) morning. It is the first series between the two teams in the longest format of cricket.

Sri Lanka and Ireland have met in nine international matches before. Ireland have never managed a win against Sri Lanka in any format of the game. The Irish team is yet to win a Test match in cricket history as well, which is why the Islanders will start as the overwhelming favorites to win this series.

Before the first ball of the Sri Lanka vs Ireland Test series is bowled, here's a look at the pitch history of Galle.

Galle International Stadium, Galle Test records & stats

The conditions in Galle help the batters and the spinners. The batters will likely dominate the proceedings in the first half of the Test match before the spinners come into play. Sri Lanka have won 23 and lost 12 Test matches in Galle.

Ireland will play a Test match at this venue for the first time. Notably, this will also be the Irish team's first international match against Sri Lanka on Sri Lankan soil in any format of cricket.

Here's a look at some important stats you need to know from previous Tests hosted by Galle:

Test matches played: 41.

Matches won by Sri Lanka: 23.

Matches won by visiting teams: 12.

Matches Drawn: 6.

Highest individual score: 333 - Chris Gayle (WI) vs. Sri Lanka, 2010.

Best bowling figures (innings): 7/46 - Muttiah Muralitharan (SL) vs. England, 2003.

Best bowling figures (match): 13/171 - Muttiah Muralitharan (SL) vs. South Africa, 2000.

Highest team score: 638 - Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka, 2013.

Lowest team score: 73 - South Africa vs. Sri Lanka, 2018.

Average first-innings score: 358.

Galle International Stadium, Galle Pitch report

The pitch report for the Sri Lanka vs Ireland Test match will be broadcast live a few minutes before Dimuth Karunaratne and Andrew Balbirnie walk out for the toss in Galle. But as mentioned above, the pitch should help the batters and the spinners.

It should not be a surprise if Sri Lanka end up posting a mammoth score on the board in their first innings. Ireland's batters may have a tough time dealing with the home team's spinners.

Galle International Stadium, Galle Last Test match

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 246 runs in the last match hosted by Galle. The two teams squared at this venue in July last year. Sri Lanka scored 378 runs in the first innings, and in reply, Pakistan managed 231. The home team set a 508-run target for Pakistan by adding 360 runs in the second innings.

Pakistan got all out for 261 runs despite Babar Azam's half-century. Here's a short summary of the last Test match played at the Galle International Stadium:

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 378 (Dinesh Chandimal 80, Naseem Shah 3/58) & 360/8 dec (Dhananajaya de Silva 109, Naseem Shah 2/44) beat Pakistan 231 (Agha Salman 62, Ramesh Mendis 5/47) & 261 (Babar Azam 81, Prabath Jayasuriya 5/117) by 246 runs.

