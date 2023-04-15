SL vs IRE 2023 Telecast Channel: Where to watch Sri Lanka vs Ireland Test series in India

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Test series will start on Sunday (April 16) at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. It is the first-ever Test series between the two nations.

Ireland made their Test debut in 2018. Since then, the Irish team has played only four matches, losing all four of them. Their last Test match came against Bangladesh earlier this month at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, where the home side recorded a seven-wicket win.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka narrowly missed out on a place in the ICC World Test Championship Final recently. They will be keen to continue their top form in Test cricket by winning the series against Ireland.

Sri Lanka vs Ireland Test Series 2023 schedule (Timings in IST)

The Sri Lanka vs Ireland Test series will take place from April 16 to 28. Both matches of the series will take place at the Galle International Stadium. The start time for both games is 10:00 AM. Here is the complete schedule for the series:

1st Test - Apr 16-20, Galle International Stadium, Galle, 10:00 AM.

2nd Test - Apr 24-28, Galle International Stadium, Galle, 10:00 AM.

SL vs IRE Test telecast channel list in India

Some well-known players of international cricket like Dimuth Karunaratne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling will be in action during this two-match series.

Sri Lanka will start as the overwhelming favorites to win because of their squad strength and home advantage. Ireland will aim to gain as much experience as they can in the Test format.

Fans in India can watch this series live on Sony Sports Network. The series will be live on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD. Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV. In Ireland, this series will be live on Premier Sports and Clubber TV. Here is the complete telecast channel list for the Sri Lanka vs Ireland Test series.

India - Sony Sports Ten 5, Sony Sports Ten 5 HD and Sony LIV

Ireland - Clubber TV and Premier Sports

Sri Lanka - Dialog & IPTV - SLT, TV ONE, SLC Official YouTube Channel, SLBC Radio

UK - Discovery

Pakistan - Ten Sports Pakistan, Sony LIV

USA - Willow TV

