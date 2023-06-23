SL vs OMN Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Sri Lanka (SL) and Oman (OMN) are set to face each other in Match 11 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Friday, June 23. The Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo will host the encounter.

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, will be playing after a break and cannot afford to drop their guard. They, however, will be high on confidence after beating Muhammad Waseem’s United Arab Emirates (UAE) by 175 runs at the same venue in Bulawayo.

Wanindu Hasaranga turned out to be a tough nut to crack for the UAE. He stayed not out on 23 after which he registered career-best figures of 8-1-24-6. Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, and Dimuth Karunaratne scored fifties to make sure that Sri Lanka posted 355 for six on the board.

Charith Asalanka also threw his bat around to score 48 runs off 23 balls with five fours and two sixes. Thereafter, Sri Lanka bowled UAE out for 180 in 39 overs on the back of Hasaranga’s spell.

Oman, on the other hand, will be brimming with confidence as they are sitting pretty on top of Group B with four points and a net run rate of +0.368. They won both their matches against Ireland and UAE by five wickets. The likes of Aqib Ilyas, Kashyap Prajapati, and skipper Maqsood have been in stupendous form with the bat in hand.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, SL vs OMN Prediction: Can Oman take down Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka are a much stronger team, at least on paper. But one cannot afford to undermine Oman by any means. Oman were not favorites against Ireland, but they won conveniently. Oman, in the meantime, will look to cement their spot in the Super 6 by pulling off a massive upset. Sri Lanka, however, should edge out Oman and win Match 11 of the 2023 ICC World Cup Qualifiers.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match

Poll : Who will win the Sri Lanka vs Oman match? Yes No 0 votes