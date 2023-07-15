SL vs PAK Test Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The upcoming two-match Test series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan is set to be played at two different venues. The first game will be held at the Galle International Stadium in Galle, while the second at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

Sri Lanka played their last test against Ireland having whitewashed them by 2-0. The team, led by Dimuth Karunaratne, will enter the upcoming two-match series with key players such as Dinesh Chandimal, Pathum Nissanka, and Prabath Jayasuriya. Additionally, Dilshan Madhushanka, who performed well in the CWC qualifiers, will make his Test debut.

On the other hand, Pakistan's last Test series against New Zealand resulted in both matches ending in a draw. Shaheen Afridi is included in their squad, who suffered a knee injury during the first Test in Galle which they won in July 2022. Unfortunately, Sri Lanka dominated Pakistan in the second Test, winning by a significant margin of 246 runs, preventing Pakistan from winning the series.

After the previous draw in July 2022, let's take a closer look at the head-to-head records of both teams.

SL vs PAK head-to-head in Tests

The Test cricket rivalry between Sri Lanka and Pakistan has been closely fought throughout their history. Sri Lanka has emerged victorious in 17 matches, while Pakistan has won 21 matches, and 19 matches have resulted in a draw.

SL vs PAK Test Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Sunday, July 16 - Thursday, Jul 20

1st Test - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Galle International Stadium, Galle, 10:00 AM

Monday, July 24 - Friday - July 28

2nd Test - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, 10:00 AM

SL vs PAK Test Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

India

Live-Streaming: FanCode, Sony LIV App & Website

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network, Sony Sports Ten 2/ Ten 2 HD

Sri Lanka

Live-Telecast: TV1, Dialog & IPTV – SLT

Live-Streaming: SLC YouTube channel

Pakistan

Live-Streaming: eVision

Live Telecast: Etisalat, Ten Sports HD

US

Live-Telecast: Willow TV

Others

Live-Streaming: Sony Liv

SL vs PAK Test Series 2023: Full Squads

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Vishwa Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Angelo Mathews, Dilshan Madushanka, Nishan Madushka, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kasun Rajitha, Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK)

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (VC & WK), Shaheen Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK), Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha, Abdullah Shafique, Naseem Shah, Saud Shakeel