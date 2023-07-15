SL vs PAK Test Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The upcoming two-match Test series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan is set to be played at two different venues. The first game will be held at the Galle International Stadium in Galle, while the second at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.
Sri Lanka played their last test against Ireland having whitewashed them by 2-0. The team, led by Dimuth Karunaratne, will enter the upcoming two-match series with key players such as Dinesh Chandimal, Pathum Nissanka, and Prabath Jayasuriya. Additionally, Dilshan Madhushanka, who performed well in the CWC qualifiers, will make his Test debut.
On the other hand, Pakistan's last Test series against New Zealand resulted in both matches ending in a draw. Shaheen Afridi is included in their squad, who suffered a knee injury during the first Test in Galle which they won in July 2022. Unfortunately, Sri Lanka dominated Pakistan in the second Test, winning by a significant margin of 246 runs, preventing Pakistan from winning the series.
After the previous draw in July 2022, let's take a closer look at the head-to-head records of both teams.
SL vs PAK head-to-head in Tests
The Test cricket rivalry between Sri Lanka and Pakistan has been closely fought throughout their history. Sri Lanka has emerged victorious in 17 matches, while Pakistan has won 21 matches, and 19 matches have resulted in a draw.
SL vs PAK Test Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)
Sunday, July 16 - Thursday, Jul 20
1st Test - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Galle International Stadium, Galle, 10:00 AM
Monday, July 24 - Friday - July 28
2nd Test - Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, 10:00 AM
SL vs PAK Test Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details
India
Live-Streaming: FanCode, Sony LIV App & Website
Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network, Sony Sports Ten 2/ Ten 2 HD
Sri Lanka
Live-Telecast: TV1, Dialog & IPTV – SLT
Live-Streaming: SLC YouTube channel
Pakistan
Live-Streaming: eVision
Live Telecast: Etisalat, Ten Sports HD
US
Live-Telecast: Willow TV
Others
Live-Streaming: Sony Liv
SL vs PAK Test Series 2023: Full Squads
Sri Lanka
Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Vishwa Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Angelo Mathews, Dilshan Madushanka, Nishan Madushka, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kasun Rajitha, Sadeera Samarawickrama (WK)
Pakistan
Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (VC & WK), Shaheen Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK), Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha, Abdullah Shafique, Naseem Shah, Saud Shakeel