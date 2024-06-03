SL vs SA Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 3, 2024

Sri Lanka (SL) will lock horns with South Africa (SA) in the fourth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Monday, June 3. The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York will be the host venue.

Sri Lanka won their recent three-match T20I series against Bangladesh by a 2-1 margin. On the other hand, South Africa lost to West Indies 3-0 in the recent T20I series in May 2024.

South Africa have won 11 out of 17 T20Is against Sri Lanka, including the last five matches. Thus, they will be keen to sustain their dominance in the 2024 T20 World Cup as well.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming SL vs SA Dream11 match.

#3 Nuwan Thusara (SL) - 7.5 credits

Nuwan Thushara. (Image Credits: Getty)

Nuwan Thusara looked in good form in the IPL 2024. He picked up eight wickets, including two three-wicket hauls, in seven matches while being quite expensive with the ball.

Thusara has been impressive in the T20Is as well chipping in nine wickets in the last four wickets, including a five and four-wicket hauls. Thus, he can make an impact with his pace in the powerplay and death overs.

#2 Reeza Hendricks (SA) - 7.5 credits

South Africa v England - 3rd One Day International

Reeza Hendricks opens for South Africa alongside Quinton de Kock and sets the tone in the powerplay with his hard-hitting skills. He has scored 1829 runs in 59 T20Is at an average of 32.08.

Hendricks has been outstanding in the last 10 T20Is, smashing 436 runs at an average of 43.6 and a strike rate in excess of 160. He has scored two fifties in the last five T20s, including one 87-run knock against West Indies.

#1 Tristan Stubbs (SA) - 7.5 credits

Pakistan v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Tristan Stubbs was in excellent form in the IPL 2024. He scored 374 runs in 13 innings, averaging 54 and striking at 190.90. He also bowled two overs and picked up three wickets.

Stubbs looked in decent form in the last three T20Is, scoring 66 runs at an average of 33. He will be eager to continue his IPL form in the T20Is as well and prove to be crucial.

