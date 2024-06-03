SL vs SA Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2024 T20 World Cup match

Sri Lanka will take on South Africa in match number four of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday, June 3. The Group D clash will begin at 8:00 PM IST and 10:30 AM local time.

The Lankans will be led by bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who has a stellar record in T20 cricket. They have several proven performers in the likes of Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana. On paper, they look a strong side and have the bowling attack to impress in the given conditions.

For South Africa, it has always been about trying to perform to potential in ICC events. They made the semifinals of the 2023 ODI World Cup, only to put up a meek show against Australia. In 2022, they were ousted from the T20 World Cup following a shock loss to the Netherlands. For Aiden Markram and co., the challenge remains to prove that they are not chokers.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa head-to-head record in T20s

South Africa have a dominant record over Sri Lanka in the T20I format. The two sides have clashed 17 times, with the Proteas winning 11 and the Lankans five. One match ended in a tie, which was won by won by South Africa in a Super Over.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played: 17

Matches won by Sri Lanka: 5

Matches won by South Africa: 11

Matches tied: 1

Matches with No Result: 0

Sri Lanka vs South Africa head-to-head record in the T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka and South Africa have clashed four times in the T20 World Cup, with Sri Lanka winning one game and South Africa three. In the last T20 World Cup match between the two sides, the Proteas registered a four-wicket win in Sharjah in 2021.

Matches Played: 4

Matches won by Sri Lanka: 1

Matches won by South Africa: 3

Matches tied: 0

Matches with No Result: 0

Last 5 Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20I matches

South Africa have won their last six T20I matches against Sri Lanka. The most recent encounter between the two sides in the format came in Sharjah in October 2021 during the World Cup. Tabraiz Shamsi's three-fer led South Africa to a four-wicket win.

Here's a summary of the last five T20I matches played between Sri Lanka and South Africa.

South Africa (146/6) beat Sri Lanka (142) by 4 wickets, Oct 30, 2021

South Africa (121/0) beat Sri Lanka (120/8) by 10 wickets, Sep 14, 2021

South Africa (105/1) beat Sri Lanka (103) by 9 wickets, Sep 12, 2021

South Africa (163/5) beat Sri Lanka (135/6) by 28 runs, Sep 10, 2021

South Africa (198/2) beat Sri Lanka (137) by 45 runs, Mar 24, 2019

