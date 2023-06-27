SL vs SCO Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Sri Lanka (SL) and Scotland (SCO) are set to cross swords in Match No.19 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Tuesday, June 27. The Queen’s Sports Club in Bulawayo will host the encounter.

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, have arguably been the standout team of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. Having won three of their matches so far, the Lankan Lions are already through to the Super Six. Sri Lanka’s net run rate of +3.649 shows how dominant they have been.

They will go into the game after beating Andrew Balbirnie’s Ireland by 133 runs. Dimuth Karunaratne was adjudged the Player of the Match for his hundred-run knock. Sadeera Samarawickrama would be gutted on missing out on his maiden ODI hundred. He scored 82 runs off 86 balls before Gareth Delany accounted for his wicket.

Later, Wanindu Hasaranga made sure that Sri Lanka bowled Ireland out for 192 runs in 31 overs. Hasaranga also became the second bowler after former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis to pick up three ODI fifers in a row.

Scotland, led by Richie Berrington, on the other hand, have won all three of their matches and are placed second in the points table in Group B with a net run rate of +1.267. They defeated Zeeshan Maqsood’s Oman by 76 runs in their previous match.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023, SL vs SCO Prediction: Can Scotland give Sri Lanka a run for their money?

Sri Lanka have been dominant in all their matches so far and will go into their last Group match as firm favorites. Scotland have been impressive without a doubt, but beating Sri Lanka may turn out to be a far cry for them.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match.

