SL vs WI Prediction: Who will win today’s ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Sri Lanka (SL) and West Indies (SL) are set to face each other in the Super Sixes Match 9 of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Friday, July 7 at 12:30 pm IST. The Harare Sports Club in Harare will host the encounter.

The last match of the Super 6 stage is nothing, but a dead rubber. Regardless of the result of their last match, Sri Lanka are most likely to finish on top of the Super Six points table. Having won all six of their matches thus far, Dasun Shanaka’s men have undoubtedly been the standout team of the tournament.

They will go into the game after a morale-boosting win over Zimbabwe by nine wickets. After opting to field first, Sri Lanka bowled their opponents out for 165 in 32.2 overs. Maheesh Theekshana picked up four wickets and he was well supported by Dilshan Madushanka, who accounted for three scalps.

Matheesha Pathirana bowled three overs and got two crucial wickets. Later, Sri Lanka chased down the target with almost 17 overs to spare. Pathum Nissanka scored 101* off 102 balls with 14 fours.

West Indies, led by Shai Hope, on the other hand, are playing for pride and have nothing to lose going into their last game. They defeated Oman by seven wickets in their previous game after Brandon King hit a hundred.

ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 - SL vs WI Prediction: Can West Indies beat Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka will go into the match as favorites simply because they have a stronger bowling attack compared to their opponents. Sri Lankan batters are also in pretty good form. It will be hard for West Indies to tackle their opponents, especially in the absence of Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match.

