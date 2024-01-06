SL vs ZIM 2024: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo pitch history and ODI records

R. Premadasa Stadium will host a three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, starting today (December 6). The next two matches of the series will take place on January 8 and 11.

Zimbabwe failed to qualify for the ODI World Cup last year. The African nation will look to bounce back in the 50-over format under Craig Ervine's leadership. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will aim to start the new year with a series win on home soil.

Before the series between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe gets underway, here's a look at the pitch history and ODI records at R. Premadasa Stadium.

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo ODI records and stats

Colombo has hosted 147 ODI matches so far, with the team batting first emerging victorious on 80 occasions. Sri Lanka have a 78-41 win-loss record in ODIs hosted at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Here are some more vital stats you should know from the previous ODI matches played at this venue:

ODI Matches played: 147

Matches won by teams batting first: 80

Matches won by teams batting second: 57

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 8

Highest team total: 375/5 - India vs. Sri Lanka, 2017

Lowest team total: 50 - Sri Lanka vs. India, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 292/4 - Sri Lanka vs. Australia, 2022

Average Run Rate: 4.88

Highest individual score: 169 - Kumar Sangakkara (SL) vs. South Africa, 2013

Best bowling figures: 6/20 - Angelo Mathews (SL) vs. India, 2009

Average first innings score: 226

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo pitch report

The pitch report for all three ODIs between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will be broadcast live a few minutes before the toss happens. Generally, the wicket in Colombo has been a bit challenging to bat on.

Spinners will likely play a big role in the series, while the fast bowlers may also receive some assistance with the new ball. The team that bats better should win the series.

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo last ODI

India crushed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the last ODI played in Colombo. It was the Asia Cup 2023 final, where Mohammed Siraj's six-wicket haul helped the Indians bowl the home side out for just 50 runs. It was the lowest ODI total at the venue.

In reply, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan helped India chase down the 51-run target with 10 wickets to spare. Pacers took all 10 wickets that fell in the India vs Sri Lanka match and not a single six was hit.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 50 (Kusal Mendis 17, Mohammed Siraj 6/21) lost to India 51/0 (Shubman Gill 27*, Ishan Kishan 23*) by 10 wickets.

