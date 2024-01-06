SL vs ZIM head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 1st ODI

The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ODI series will start today in Colombo. It will be a three-match series from January 6 to 11, with Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium playing host to all fixtures.

Zimbabwe could not qualify for the ICC ODI World Cup last year. The African side will aim to improve its ranking in the 50-over format by performing well against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, the island nation will start a new era in ODI cricket under Kusal Mendis' captaincy.

Before the Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ODI series starts, here's a look at the head-to-head stats between the two nations.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe head-to-head record in ODIs

Sri Lanka lead the head-to-head record in ODIs against Zimbabwe by 47-12. The two sides have locked horns in 61 ODI matches, with two matches being abandoned. The island nation have emerged victorious on 47 occasions, while Zimbabwe have recorded 12 wins.

The first ODI between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe happened back in 1992, and the last match happened in the World Cup Qualifier last year. Sri Lanka won both games. Here's a summary of their overall head-to-head record:

Total matches played: 61

Matches won by Sri Lanka: 47

Matches won by Zimbabwe: 12

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 2

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ODI head-to-head record in SL

The upcoming ODI series will take place on Sri Lankan soil. Sri Lanka have a 12-4 lead in the head-to-head record against Zimbabwe in ODIs hosted by the island nation.

The last time Sri Lanka hosted Zimbabwe for an ODI series was in January 2022. Sri Lanka won that series 2-1. Here's a summary of the head-to-head stats in Sri Lanka:

Total matches played: 16

Matches won by Sri Lanka: 12

Matches won by Zimbabwe: 4

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 0

Last 5 Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe ODI match results

Sri Lanka have registered four wins in their last five matches against Zimbabwe. The African nation's only win in the previous five meetings against the islanders came on January 18, 2022, when captain Craig Ervine's 91-run knock helped them win by 22 runs in Pallekele.

Zimbabwean fans will expect more such performances from their skipper in the upcoming series. On that note, here's a summary of the last five SL vs ZIM matches:

SL (169/1) beat ZIM (165) by 9 wickets, Jul 2, 2023. SL (254/9) beat ZIM (70) by 184 runs, Jan 21, 2022. ZIM (302/8) beat SL (280/9) by 22 runs, Jan 18, 2022. SL (300/5) beat ZIM (296/9) by 5 wickets, Jan 16, 2022. SL (202/5) beat ZIM (198) by 5 wickets, Jan 21, 2018.

