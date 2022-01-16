SL vs ZIM prediction: Who will win the 1st ODI?

Zimbabwe are all set to tour Sri Lanka for a three-match ODI series, which kicks off on January 16. All the games will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. The series will be a part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

Sri Lanka have included three uncapped players in their squad for Zimbabwe's visit. Dasun Shanaka will continue to lead the Lankan side.

After all the off-field drama that is happening around Lankan cricket, they will be hoping to put up a solid performance in the three-match ODI series.

Craig Ervine has been named Zimbabwe's skipper. They have a number of experienced players in Ervine, Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza, who will be eager to step up and take responsibility. They have a bunch of young players too, who have impressed everyone with their skills and will want to make a mark at the international level.

With thirty crucial World Cup Super League points up for grabs, expect both sides to come out all guns blazing in the upcoming series. We expect a cracking series starting January 16 in Pallekele.

Will Zimbabwe (ZIM) beat Sri Lanka (SL) in the first ODI?

Sri Lanka look a strong unit despite missing out on a few players. They have an impressive record at home and will look to maintain that. Zimbabwe have some exciting players on their side and if they play to their potential, they can cause an upset.

The home conditions will favor the Lankan side and with quality spinners on their side, they start as favorites. For Zimbabwe, it will come down to countering the Lankan spinners. Sri Lanka look strong on paper and expect them to get an early lead in the series.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win this game.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

LIVE POLL Q. Sikandar Raza to score a fifty? Yes No 7 votes so far