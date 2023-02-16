SL-W vs AUS-W Women's T20 World Cup 2023: St. George's Park, Gqeberha Pitch history, and T20 Women's World Cup records

The Women's T20 World Cup 2023 returns to St. George's Park today (February 16) for two important matches of Group 1. Sri Lanka Women will take on defending champions Australia Women in the afternoon match, which will be followed by a clash between New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women in the evening.

Bangladesh Women and Australia Women competed in a match at this venue two days ago, where the Aussies recorded an eight-wicket victory. It would be wrong to judge the pitch on the basis of one game, but in that match, both teams found it a little difficult to score quick runs.

The conditions may not be the best for batting in tonight's games and both matches could prove to be low-scoring encounters.

Ahead of the Sri Lanka Women vs Australia Women match, here's a look at some important numbers you need to know from the previous Women's T20 World Cup match played at this venue.

St. George's Park Women's T20 World Cup Records & stats

T20 matches played: 1

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams batting second: 1

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 111/2 - AUS-W vs. BAN-W, 2023.

Lowest team total: 107/7 - BAN-W vs. AUS- W, 2023.

Highest individual score: 57 - Nigar Sultana (BAN-W) vs. AUS-W, 2023.

Best bowling figures: 3/20 - Georgia Wareham (AUS-W) vs. BAN-W, 2023.

Average first-innings score: 107

St. George's Park Pitch Report

As mentioned above, the pitch at this venue is not the best for batting but quality batters can score big here. In the last match, Nigar Sultana's half-century guided Bangladesh Women to 107 runs in their 20 overs.

Teams will expect more than one batter from their lineups to step up tonight.

St. George's Park last match

The spinners had a great time in the match between Bangladesh Women and Australia Women at St. George's Park.

Bangladesh scored 107 in their first innings, and then the star-studded Australian batting lineup needed 18.2 overs to chase down a 108-run target. Captain Meg Lanning's 49-ball 48* helped the Aussies win the game by eight wickets.

Only two sixes were hit in that game. Notably, 10 bowlers maintained an economy rate of six or less than six runs per over.

