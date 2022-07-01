SL-W vs IND-W prediction: Who will win today’s 1st ODI?

Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) and India Women (IND-W) will now face off in the ODI series from July 1 at the Pallekele International Stadium. This series is also a part of the ICC Championship. Both sides are scheduled to play three matches in the series.

Sri Women’s struggles continue as they crashed to another series defeat in the T20Is. After losing their first two matches and conceding the series, they only managed to salvage some pride by winning the final T20I. Chamari Athapaththu will continue to lead the hosts in the ODI’s as well.

They lost their previous one-day series 2-1 to Pakistan and need to redeem themselves against India. There are also crucial points up for grabs as well.

Meanwhile, India Women won the T20I series 2-1. They won their first two games to seal the series and will be confident going into the ODI series.

Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the side after Mithali Raj recently announced her retirement. The Women in Blue last played at the ICC Women's World Cup where they failed to make the knockout stages. They have not played a one-day match since then.

The Indian Women will be keen to start the one-day series on a winning note and gain an early lead once again.

Will Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) beat India Women (IND-W)?

Sri Lanka Women continue to find it tough to put up consistent performances. They have been heavily dependent on their skipper Chamari Athapaththu, who was the leading run-scorer in the T20I series.

Despite her fine showing, they managed to win only one game. The rest of the players, therefore, will also have to take responsibility and come together as a unit.

India Women are high on confidence after their win in the T20I series. Going into the ODI leg, they appear to be a solid unit. With the likes of skipper Harmanpreet, Smriti Mandhana, Rajeshwari Gaikwad and Deepti Sharma in the mix, there is a good blend of experience and youth in the side.

While these players are expected to perform, there are plenty of other notable names in the side with immense potential. Thus, there is a strong combination and fine balance in the side. It goes without saying that the visitors will start as favorites to beat Sri Lanka and take an early lead in the ODI series as well.

Prediction: India Women (IND-W) to win

