SL-W vs NZ-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st WODI – June 27, 2023  

Sri Lanka Women (WI-W) and New Zealand Women (NZ-W) are set to lock horns in the first ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday, June 27. The Galle International Stadium in Galle will host the contest.

Both New Zealand and Sri Lanka have strong squads for the series. Hence, the three ODIs are expected to be closely-fought affairs. Sri Lanka will fancy their chance since they are playing at home, but New Zealand are no pushovers.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the SL-W vs NZ-W game

#3 Chamari Athapaththu (SL-W) – 9 credits

South Africa v Sri Lanka - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Chamari Athapaththu is arguably the greatest Sri Lankan Women’s batter and should definitely be picked for the SL-W vs NZ-W match. She has played 92 ODIs in which he has racked up 2,951 runs at an average of 32.42 with six hundreds and 15 fifties. She has also picked up 28 wickets at an economy rate of 5.49.

#2 Amelia Kerr (NZ-W) – 9 credits

New Zealand v Bangladesh - 2nd ODI

Amelia Kerr has carved herself into a dependable all-rounder for the White Ferns over the last 18 months or so. In 59 ODIs, Kerr has scored 1,362 runs at an average of 38.91 with two hundreds and six fifties to show for her efforts. She has also picked up 77 wickets at an economy rate of 4.45.

#1 Sophie Devine (NZ-W) – 9 credits

South Africa v New Zealand - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

Sophie Devine is one of the world’s greatest all-rounders in women’s cricket. She should be picked in fantasy teams for the SL-W vs NZ-W match. Devine has played 134 ODIs in which she has notched 3,330 runs at an average of 30.27 with six centuries and 14 fifties to show for her efforts. She has also picked up 89 wickets at an economy rate of 4.45.

