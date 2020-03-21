SLC postpone all domestic cricket due to coronavirus outbreak

The Royal-Thomian match was attended by thousands of spectators at the SSC.

England's tour of Sri Lanka was also called off recently.

Sri Lanka Cricket postponed all domestic cricket in the country due to the increasing coronavirus cases in the subcontinent. Sri Lanka went into a nation-wide lockdown on Friday and therefore SLC took the mandatory steps of postponing all domestic fixtures in the country.

According to reports, a local cricket match, between the purported elite boys' schools S. Thomas' College and Royal College between March 12 and 14, played a major role in community transmissions in Sri Lanka. The match was attended by thousands of spectators at the SSC while later reports showed that one of those spectators had tested positive for coronavirus. As soon as the news went viral, all spectators in close contact with him were asked to self-isolate.

In defence, Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa stated that his requests to postpone the match were ignored as he wanted the Royal-Thomian match to be called off with immediate effect in the light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking into consideration the prevailing health (COVID-19 Pandemic) situation in the country, the Tournament Committee of the SLC decided to postpone the conducting of all Domestic Tournaments, until further notice. #SLCDomestic — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) March 20, 2020

England's tour of Sri Lanka, South Africa's tour of India, New Zealand's tour of Australia were postponed or cancelled due to the Virus outbreak throughout the world. PCB recently called-off the semi-finals of HBL PSL 2020 while IPL's fate also looks grim in the current scenario.