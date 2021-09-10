SLK vs BR Prediction: Who will win today's CPL 2021 match?

Saint Lucia Kings and the Barbados Royals will lock horns in the 25th match of the CPL 2021 on Saturday, September 11, at Warner Park in St. Kitts.

The Royals, led by Jason Holder, are in dire straits in the ongoing edition of the CPL. Having lost six out of their eight CPL games, the team is tottering at the bottom of the points table. The Royals are currently in a must-win scenario for their last two games.

Holder and Co. also need to improve their net run rate, which is presently at -0.594. In their previous CPL game, the Royals slumped to a six-wicket loss at the hands of table-toppers, the Trinbago Knight Riders, at Warner Park on Thursday, September 9.

Kyle Mayers got them off to a flier in the powerplay, scoring 24 at a strike rate of 200. But once he perished, the rest of the batting crumbled and the team was restricted to 93 in 20 overs. In the run-chase, Mohammad Amir got two early wickets, but TKR chased the target down in 16.5 overs.

Join us in congratulating 3 members of our squad who have made the West Indies World Cup T20 team. 👏🏾#BarbadosRoyals #RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/G7PkTZ4OP1 — Barbados Royals (@BarbadosRoyals) September 9, 2021

The Kings, on the other hand, have a realistic chance of making the playoffs in the CPL. The Faf du Plessis-led unit is currently placed fourth in the CPL points table with eight points from as many games. However, a loss in their next match could put a brake on their progress.

After their three-match winning streak, the Kings have lost back-to-back games. In their previous CPL match, Jamaica Tallawahs defeated them by 55 runs after posting 211 on the board. Kennar Lewis’ blazing half-century blew them away after they were put in to field first.

Jeavor Royal and Kadeem Alleyne picked up three wickets each, but they couldn’t stop Jamaica from going beyond the 200-run mark. In the run-chase, a number of their batters got starts, but no one could convert. The Kings ended with 156 in 18.1 overs.

Can the Royals stay alive in the CPL?

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League Final (CPL)

The Royals’ batting did well against the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL. However, barring that, it has struggled to perform. In their previous outing, the Royals couldn’t even cross the 100-run mark.

The Kings’ bowling flattered to deceive last time, but overall, it has done well in the CPL. In the batting department, the Kings are in better form than the Royals. Saint Lucia will enter the next CPL game as the favorites.

Prediction: Saint Lucia Kings to win this CPL game.

