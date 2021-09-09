SLK vs JAM Prediction: Who will win today's CPL 2021 match?

Saint Lucia Kings and the Jamaica Tallawahs will lock horns in the 24th match of the CPL 2021 on Friday, September 10, at Warner Park in St. Kitts.

The Tallawahs, led by Rovman Powell, haven’t quite found the going easy in the ongoing edition of the CPL.

The team is currently placed fifth in the CPL points table with six points from seven games. However, a win in the next CPL match could take them up to third.

In their previous CPL match on Wednesday, the Tallawahs beat the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 22 runs.

After being put in to bat first, Jamaica scored 169 after Shamarh Brooks top-scored with 43. Skipper Powell and Andre Russell also chipped in with handy cameos.

While defending the score, the Tallawahs’ bowlers made sure that the Patriots didn’t run away with the CPL match.

Migael Pretorius picked up three wickets while Veerasammy Permaul accounted for two scalps. In the end, the Patriots could only reach 147 in 20 overs.

The Kings, on the other hand, were on a three-match winning-streak after a jittery start to the CPL.

However, in their previous game, the Guyana Amazon Warriors beat them by 17 runs to halt their dream run. Bowling first, the Kings restricted their opponent to 151 for six.

Jeavor Royal and Wahab Riaz picked up two wickets each. In their run chase, the Kings were always behind the eight-ball. Roston Chase and Tim David scored in their 40s, but their efforts went in vain.

Despite the hefty loss, the Kings stayed in third spot in the CPL points table.

Can the Kings dismantle the Tallawahs in the CPL game?

CPL

The Kings’ bowling has gone from strength to strength in the ongoing edition of the CPL. The likes of Jeavor Royal, Wahab Riaz, Kesrick Williams and others have done reasonably well for the Kings.

The Tallawahs’ batting is still not at its very best and the batters could struggle against the Kings’ bowlers. Moreover, the Kings’ batting is in slightly better shape than the Tallawahs in the CPL.

Also Read

Prediction: Saint Lucia Kings to win this CPL game.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar