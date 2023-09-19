SLK vs JT Prediction: Who will win today’s CPL 2023 Eliminator?

Saint Lucia Kings and Jamaica Tallawahs are set to lock horns in the Eliminator of the CPL 2023. The match will take place on Tuesday, September 19 (Wednesday, September 20 in India) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

The Kings, led by Sikandar Raza, somehow managed to make their way through to the playoffs. They finished third in the table with 10 points with a net run rate of +0.471 thanks to wins in four out of 10 matches. Now they need to win three matches in a row if they are to win the title.

The side will go into the match after losing to the Jamaica Tallawahs by 122 runs in their previous match. The heavy defeat would have put a big dent in their confidence ahead of the playoffs.

The Tallawahs, led by Brandon King, started their campaign with two wins in a row. But thereafter, they slumped to four defeats on a trot and found themselves in all sorts of strife.

Nevertheless, they won their last two matches to make their way through to the playoffs. The massive win over the Kings in their last league match would have boosted their confidence big time.

Alex Hales scored his sixth T20 century after which the Tallawahs bowled the Kings out for a paltry score of 79 in 15 overs. Chris Green was outstanding with the ball as he picked up four wickets and bowled at an economy rate of 3.75.

CPL 2023, SLK vs JT Prediction: Can the Tallawahs beat the Kings?

In the league stage, the Jamaica Tallawahs got the better of Saint Lucia Kings both times. Hence, it would not be a surprise if the Kings beat their opponents in the must-win Eliminator. Psychologically, the Tallawahs will be ahead before of their huge win last time around.

Prediction: Jamaica Tallawahs to win this CPL 2023 match

