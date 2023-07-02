SMP vs LKK Prediction: Who will win Match 23 of TNPL 2023?

Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) and Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) are set to face each other in Match 24 of the TNPL 2023 on Sunday, July 2. The Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli will host the encounter.

The Panthers, led by Hari Nishanth, are currently placed fourth in the table with six points and a net run rate of -0.005 thanks to wins in three out of five matches. But with the race for playoffs heating up, the Panthers do not have much room for error going forward.

The Panther started their campaign with defeats at the hands of Nellai Royal Kings and Dindigul Dragons. But three wins on the trot have put their campaign back on trot. They will go into their next game after beating Ba11sy Trichy by seven wickets.

P Saravanan became the Player of the Match after he finished with impressive figures of 4-0-23-3. After being asked to chase down 106, the Panthers romped home with three overs to spare.

The Kovai Kings, led by Shahrukh Khan, on the other hand, have already made their way through to the playoffs. However, they are yet to cement their spot in the top two. Being on a four-match winning streak, Shahrukh’s men will be high on confidence.

They defeated Salem Spartans by 79 runs in their upcoming game. After putting up a big score of 199 for the loss of eight wickets, they bowled their opponents out for 120 in 19 overs.

TNPL 2023, SMP vs LKK Prediction: Can the Panthers beat the Kovai Kings?

Both teams are in excellent form and are on a winning-streak. Given their recent form, it is tough to pick an outright winner. Both teams have strong batting lineups and the chasing team should come up trumps.

Prediction: Lyca Kovai Kings to win this TNPL 2023 match

