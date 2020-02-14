×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Smriti Mandhana climbs to 4th in ICC T20I rankings

Abhishek Rajan
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 14 Feb 2020, 18:37 IST

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues
Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues

Smriti Mandhana climbed to the fourth spot in the ICC T20I rankings on the back of her performances in the recently concluded tri-series between India, England and Australia.

Mandhana had started the tri-series at no. 7 in the rankings, but she went up by three places by scoring 216 runs in five games at an average of 43.20 and a strike rate of 136.70.

The left-hander played a sparkling inning of 66 in the final against Australia, but it wasn’t enough to drag India over the line as the women in blue finished as the runners up of the tournament.

India’s no. 3 batsman Jemimah Rodrigues has, however, slipped in the rankings after her dismal run in the tri-series. The 19-year old could score only 82 runs in five games at an average of 16.40.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who couldn’t finish off the game for India in the final of the tri-series despite the team being in a favourable position, hasn’t come down in the rankings and is still positioned at no. 9.

Legspinner Poonam Yadav has had to pay the price of her long absence from the game as she now finds herself at the 10th position in the world rankings of bowlers in T20 internationals.

Yadav, who was at no. 4 in the previous world rankings released by the ICC, couldn’t play a single game in the tri-series in Australia because of injury.

Published 14 Feb 2020, 18:37 IST
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020 Indian Women's Cricket Team Australia Women Cricket Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Women's Tri-Series in Aus 2020 3rd Place Playoff
| Tue, 28 Jan
ENG-W 191/7 (20.0 ov)
TBA 144/9 (20.0 ov)
England Women won by 47 runs
ENG-W VS TBA live score
Match 1 | Fri, 31 Jan
ENG-W 147/7 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 150/5 (19.3 ov)
India Women won by 5 wickets
ENG-W VS IND-W live score
Match 2 | Sat, 01 Feb
ENG-W 156/4 & 10/0 (0.4 ov)
AUW 156/8 & 8/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (England Women win the one over eliminator)
ENG-W VS AUW live score
Match 3 | Sun, 02 Feb
IND-W 103/9 (20.0 ov)
AUW 104/6 (18.5 ov)
Australia Women won by 4 wickets
IND-W VS AUW live score
Match 4 | Fri, 07 Feb
IND-W 123/6 (20.0 ov)
ENG-W 124/6 (18.5 ov)
England Women won by 4 wickets
IND-W VS ENG-W live score
Match 5 | Sat, 08 Feb
AUW 173/5 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 177/3 (19.4 ov)
India Women won by 7 wickets
AUW VS IND-W live score
Match 6 | Sun, 09 Feb
AUW 132/7 (20.0 ov)
ENG-W 116/7 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 16 runs
AUW VS ENG-W live score
Third Place Playoff | Wed, 12 Feb
ENG-W 159/5 (20.0 ov)
CAXI-W 130/6 (20.0 ov)
England Women won by 29 runs
ENG-W VS CAXI-W live score
Final | Wed, 12 Feb
AUW 155/6 (20.0 ov)
IND-W 144/10 (20.0 ov)
Australia Women won by 11 runs
AUW VS IND-W live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England in South Africa 2019/20
India in New Zealand 2020
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Women's Tri-Series in Aus 2020 3rd Place Playoff
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us