Smriti Mandhana's 3 best knocks in a losing cause

Smriti Mandhana is, without a doubt, one of the best batters in the world as far as the women's game is concerned. Over the last few years, she has gone from strength to strength and is currently the backbone of India's batting line-up.

The southpaw has played some phenomenal knocks, not only for India but also for other teams that she has represented.

Currently, she is plying her trade in the Women's Hundred which is taking place in England. The Indian vice-captain is part of the Southern Brave side and she has already made her presence felt through her performances.

Mandhana made 55 in Brave's opening game against Trent Rockets which helped her side get off the mark. Then, in her second appearance, against Welsh Fire, she smashed a sensational 70 and remained unbeaten.

However, the innings came in a losing cause as the middle-order batters struggled to get going, thus conceding the game by four runs. Mandhana's innings was a classy one which included 11 boundaries and it was a pity that it was not enough to give her side a win.

On that note, we look at three best knocks by Smriti Mandhana which came in a losing cause:

#1 76 vs England (Mumbai, 2018)

Smriti Mandhana in action against England at the Brabourne Stadium in 2018

In a T20 International against England in 2018, India, batting first, posted a total of 198 on the board. This was all thanks to a breathtaking innings by Smriti Mandhana, who scored 76 runs with the help of 12 boundaries and 2 sixes. She shared a 129-run stand for the first wicket which set the tone for India.

Unfortunately for Mandhana and India, the innings went in vain as England chased the total down with 8 balls to spare courtesy of a magnificent century by Danni Wyatt. The English batswoman made 124 runs off 64 deliveries in an innings which was of the highest quality.

#2 86 vs New Zealand (Hamilton, 2019)

In a T20 between India and New Zealand in 2019, the former were set a target of 162 by the Kiwis. This was on the back of an innings of 72 by Sophie Devine.

Amy Satterthwaite and Suzie Bates made crucial contributions as well. In response, New Zealand were taken by surprise as Smriti Mandhana played some glorious shots even though she found little support from the rest of the batters.

She eventually scored 86 off 62 balls in an innings which was laced with 12 boundaries and a solitary maximum. India fell short of their target by 2 runs as the other batters found the going tough and couldn't accelerate when required. It was a shame that such a fluent knock came in a losing cause.

#3 114* vs Melbourne Renegades (BBL, 2021)

In a Women's BigcBash game for Sydney Thunder, Smriti Mandhana smashed a sublime century in a run-chase of 176. Her knock included 14 boundaries and 3 sixes and she shared an unbeaten 125-run partnership with Tahlia Wilson. This after her side lost two early wickets in what was a steep chase.

Mandhana played a record-breaking innings at the Harrup Park in Mackay

Despite a score of 114, Mandhana had to be on the losing side as the other batters had a poor outing. Wilson, who scored 38, took 39 deliveries for her innings which cost Thunder the game. Renegades won the game by four runs, but Mandhana was adjudged the Player of the Match for her 'one-woman show'.