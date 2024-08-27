Smriti Mandhana's 3 best knocks in WBBL

Ace India batter Smriti Mandhana has signed a pre-draft overseas contract with the reigning Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) champions, Adelaide Strikers. The draft is scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 1.

Mandhana has previously represented the Brisbane Heat, Sydney Thunder, and the Hobart Hurricanes in the WBBL. She was last part of the tournament in 2021 and opted out of the WBBL in the last couple of seasons due to various reasons.

The Team India vice-captain will reunite with Luke Williams, who is also the head coach of the Royals Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The duo guided the franchise to the Women's Premier League (WPL) title earlier this year. The pair also worked together for the Southern Brave in The Hundred.

Trending

"I always look forward to playing in Australia, and I'm excited about the opportunity to contribute to a team with a history of success like the Strikers," Mandhana said in a statement. "I'm thrilled to continue working with Luke. Our previous experiences together have been so rewarding, and I'm looking forward to building on that."

Adelaide Strikers legend Megan Schutt is also delighted to have Smriti Mandhana in the camp. Reacting to her signing, Schutt labeled her as a 'complete package' for the Strikers camp.

"Her flair, the areas and pockets she hits to in the ground, I think she plays really well in Australian conditions, her knowledge of the game, she's one of the leaders in India. She's a complete package for us," Schutt told cricket.com.au.

Mandhana's arrival will certainly strengthern the Adelaide Strikers squad as they look to defend their title. She has significant experience of playing in Australian conditions in the WBBL and with the Indian cricket team will be a huge boost for the team.

On that note, let's take a look at three of Smriti Mandhana's best knocks in the WBBL.

#1 114* off 64 balls vs Melbourne Renegades (2021-22)

Smriti Mandhana produced a power-packed performance during the seventh season of the WBBL when the Sydney Thunder locked horns with the Melbourne Renegades.

Plying her trade for Sydney, Mandhana went up against the Renegades in Mackay. Batting first, Melbourne scored 175/4 in 20 overs, thanks to a blistering show from Harmanpreet Kaur. The Indian skipper smashed an unbeaten 81 off 55 balls, including 11 boundaries and two sixes, to help her side post a challenging total.

Mandhana went all guns blazing in the run chase, taking the bowlers to the cleaners. She slammed 14 boundaries and three towering sixes during her unbeaten 64-ball 114-run knock. The left-hander struck two boundaries and as many sixes in the 18th over to race to 99 before taking a double to complete her hundred.

However, it wasn't enough as the Thunder fell short by four runs after Harmanpreet successfully defended 13 runs in the last over.

#2 69 off 41 balls vs Melbourne Stars (2018-19)

After an underwhelming debut WBBL season in 2016-17, Mandhana represented the Hobart Hurricanes in the 2018-19 season. The leading batter starred in the third match of the season, guiding the team to their maiden win.

Batting first, the Hurricanes posted 196/6 in their 20 overs. Despite losing Erin Fazackerley in the first over, Smriti Mandhana joined hands with Hayley Matthews to bail the team out of trouble. The Indian cricketer shared excellent partnerships with Matthews and Heather Knight to form a solid base for the middle-order batters to follow.

Mandhana smashed 13 boundaries in her glorious 69 off 41 balls before getting out in the 14th over.

The bowlers backed up the good job done by the batters to bowl out the Melbourne Stars for 124.

#3 52 off 25 balls vs Adelaide Strikers (2018-19)

In a high-scoring game at Karen Rolton Oval, the Adelaide Strikers posted 189/5 in 20 overs, riding on an unbeaten 99 off 53 deliveries from Sophie Devine. Tahlia McGrath also chipped in with a quickfire 63.

In response, Smriti Mandhana set the tone with a blistering 52 off 25 balls at a strike rate of 208, including seven boundaries and three sixes. She smashed every bowler right, left, and center to give the Hobart Hurricanes a rollicking start.

The match eventually ended in a tie with the Strikers winning the game in a Super Over.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️