Smriti Mandhana sheds light on India's World Cup preparations 

The preparations for the T20 World Cup has begun in full flow for the Indian women’s team and they will get a taste of the conditions expected in Australia with a pre-tournament tri-series also involving the hosts and England. Stylish opening batswoman Smriti Mandhana feels that playing a tri-series just before the World Cup will help them finalize their team composition ahead of the mega event.

The seventh edition of the Women’s World Cup will be played in Australia next month and Mandhana will be one of the players to watch out for the Indian colts as they harbour hopes of winning their maiden T20 World Cup title. Mandhana also feels that the tri-series will also help the team to analyse the conditions and get an idea about what could be a safe target during the marquee event.

“Most of them have played in Australia, I think India A touring Australia last month is also going to be a big help (as) four-five players were part of that team as well," Mandhana was quoted by the reporters.

"The tri-series is going to be a really important tournament, thinking about the team composition or what is needed or what target we need to aim at on Australian wickets."

Speaking at the launch of a power fitness collection range in Mumbai, Mandhana shed light on India’s preparations for the T20 World Cup.

"How can our bowlers plan better, all those things we are going to understand once we land in Australia and play the tri-series. Specially the targets, tri-series will define the targets, like what the scoreline will be for the World Cup.

"England, Australia and India is always going (to be challenging). We are going to aim at good targets so I think that (tri-series) is an important tournament leading up to the World Cup," the 23-year-old said.

The Indian colts narrowly missed out on winning the 50 overs World Cup back in 2017 when they faltered in the final hurdle against England. India boasts of a formidable batting line-up and will be one of the contenders for the T20 World Cup slated to be held next month. Mandhana revealed that the team has been thinking about the mega event for the last one year and it was exciting to finally leave for the World Cup.

"Last one year, whatever we were doing during the matches, we were thinking about the World Cup, so finally we are leaving for the World Cup, it is quite exciting.

"I'm looking forward to playing this World Cup with this team as it is a new team with a mixture of experienced and new players," she said.