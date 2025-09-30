Smriti Mandhana vs Adam Gilchrist - comparing their ODI stats after opening in 107 matches

There will be plenty of limelight on Smriti Mandhana during India Women's World Cup 2025 campaign, which will kick off with a match against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, September 30. The Women in Blue are yet to win an ICC event, so they would be keen to end the drought and vice-captain Mandhana will have to play a key role for that to happen.

The 29-year-old has been in excellent form of late. In the three-match ODI series against Australia at home recently, she smashed 300 runs at a strike rate of 138.25. The southpaw hit consecutive tons in the series. Mandhana raced to a century off 50 balls in the third one-dayer in Delhi, thus breaking Virat Kohli's record (52 balls) for the fastest ton by an Indian batter.

Mandhana has so far played 108 ODIs and has opened the innings in 107 matches. Ahead of Team India's 2025 Women's World Cup campaign, we compare her one-day stats with that of Adam Gilchrist after the Australian legend had also opened the batting in 107 one-day matches.

Smriti Mandhana vs Adam Gilchrist - Who has a better average and strike rate after opening in 107 games?

In 107 ODIs as opener, Mandhana has scored 4,863 runs at an average of 48.14 and a strike rate of 89.95. She has 942 runs in 20 matches against England (average 49.57) and 916 runs in 19 games against Australia (average 48.21). Further, the elegant batter has also hit 906 runs in 18 ODIs against South Africa (average 53.29) and 614 runs in 16 matches against Sri Lanka (average 43.85).

After 107 ODIs as opener, Gilchrist had 3,725 runs to his name at an average of 35.14 and a strike rate of 90.65. Of his runs, 671 came in 18 ODIs against India at an average of 37.27 and 559 in 19 matches against South Africa, averaging 29.42. Further, he had 558 runs in 14 one-dayers against New Zealand (average 39.85) and 537 runs in 14 ODIs against Pakistan (average 41.30).

Smriti Mandhana vs Adam Gilchrist - Who has more hundreds after opening in 107 ODIs?

In 107 one-dayers as opener, Mandhana has notched up 13 centuries and 32 half-centuries. Her best score of 136 came against South Africa in Bengaluru in 2024. Of her 13 hundreds, four have been scored against Australia and three against South Africa. She also has two tons each against New Zealand and West Indies and one each against Ireland and Sri Lanka.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 4,863 48.14 89.95 136 13 32 Adam Gilchrist 3,725 35.14 90.65 154 7 20

(Mandhana vs Gilchrist - Stats comparison after opening in 107 ODIs)

After 107 ODIs as opener, Gilchrist had seven hundreds and 20 half-centuries to his name. His best at that stage was 154, which came off 129 balls against Sri Lanka in Melbourne in 1999 and featured 14 fours and four sixes. Of his seven tons, two each came against South Africa, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, while one was registered against Pakistan.

Smriti Mandhana vs Adam Gilchrist - Who has a better record in chases after opening in 107 ODIs?

Mandhana has featured in 46 one-dayers in which India Women have batted second. In chases, she has scored 2,230 runs at an average of 55.75 and a strike rate of 93.54. The top-order star has five hundreds and 17 half-centuries while batting second. While batting first, she averages 43.16 from 61 ODIs.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 46 2,230 55.75 93.54 125 5 17 Adam Gilchrist 53 2,103 40.44 94.34 131 5 13

(Mandhana vs Gilchrist - stats comparison in chases after opening in 107 ODIs)

Of Gilchrist's first 107 ODIs as opener, Australia batted second in 53 matches. In chases, the southpaw scored 2,103 runs at an average of 40.44 and a strike rate of 94.34. He had five centuries and 13 fifties while batting second. While batting first, the Aussie averaged 30.03 from 54 games.

Smriti Mandhana vs Adam Gilchrist - Who has a better record in wins after opening in 107 ODIs?

Out of her 107 ODIs as opener, Mandhana has featured in 64 games that India have won. In winning causes, she has contributed 3,484 runs at an average of 60.06 and a strike rate of 92.21. The Indian Women star has 10 tons and 23 fifties in ODI wins. In 42 games that India have lost, she has an average of 31.42.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 64 3,484 60.06 92.21 136 10 23 Adam Gilchrist 76 2,886 38.48 90.75 154 7 15

(Mandhana vs Gilchrist - stats comparison in wins after opening in 107 ODIs)

Of his first 107 ODIs as opener, Gilchrist was part of 76 matches that Australia won. In winning causes, he scored 2,886 runs at an average of 38.48 and a strike rate of 90.75. He had notched up seven hundreds and 15 half-centuries. In 26 ODIs that Australia lost, his average fell to 27.76.

