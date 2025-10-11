Smriti Mandhana vs Alyssa Healy - comparing their ODI stats ahead of IND W vs AUS W Women's World Cup 2025 match 

Smriti Mandhana and Alyssa Healy will key to their respective sides when India Women take on Australia Women in match number 13 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, October 12. Both the star batters are yet to set the tournament on fire, but will be highly motivated to come up with a good performance on Sunday.

Ad

Mandhana began her Women's World Cup 2025 campaign with a disappointing score of eight against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. She was out for 23 against Pakistan in Mohali and registered the same score against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. As for Healy, she was dismissed for 19 against New Zealand in Indore and followed it up with 20 against Pakistan in Colombo.

Ahead of the India Women vs Australia Women World Cup 2025 clash in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, we compare the batting stats of Mandhana and Healy in the one-day format.

Ad

Trending

Smriti Mandhana vs Alyssa Healy - Who has a better average and strike rate in ODIs?

Mandhana has played 111 ODIs and has 4,942 runs at an average of 47.06 and a strike rate of 89.61. Of her runs, 916 have come against Australia from 19 ODIs, averaging 48.21 at a strike rate of 107. She has also scored 942 runs in 20 ODIs against England at an average of 49.57 and a strike rate of 80.71. In 19 ODIs against South Africa, she has 929 runs, averaging 51.61 at a strike rate of 90.72.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 111 4,942 47.06 89.61 136 13 32 Alyssa Healy 120 3,303 34.05 97.89 170 5 18

Ad

(Smriti Mandhana vs Alyssa Healy - ODI batting stats comparison)

In 120 ODIs, Healy has scored 3,303 runs at an average of 34.05 and a strike rate of 97.89. The Australian captain has scored 800 runs in 28 ODIs against England at an average of 33.33 and a strike rate of 95.23. She has also scored 610 runs in 19 ODIs against India, averaging 38.12 at a strike rate of 98.70. In 27 ODIs against New Zealand, she has 647 runs, averaging 30.80 at a strike rate of 90.48.

Ad

Smriti Mandhana vs Alyssa Healy - Who has a better record in ODI wins?

Mandhana has featured in 67 ODIs that India Women have won so far. In winning causes, she has scored 3,540 runs at an average of 58.03 and a strike rate of 91.82, with 10 hundreds and 23 half-centuries. In 43 matches that India have lost, she has 1,343 runs at an average of 31.23. The southpaw also scored 59 runs in one match that ended in a tie.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 67 3,540 58.03 91.82 136 10 23 Alyssa Healy 104 3,091 36.79 98.59 170 5 17

Ad

(Smriti Mandhana vs Alyssa Healy - ODI batting stats comparison in wins)

Healy has been part of 104 ODIs that Australia have won. In winning causes, she has scored 3,091 runs at an average of 36.79 and a strike rate of 98.59. The keeper-batter has five tons and 17 half-centuries in wins. In 14 games that Australia have lost, she has scored 210 runs at an average of 17.50 and a strike rate of 88.98. Healy was out for two in a tied game.

Ad

Smriti Mandhana vs Alyssa Healy - Who has a better record in ODI World Cup?

Mandhana has played 19 matches in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup. In 19 innings, the southpaw has scored 613 runs at an average of 34.05 and a strike rate of 82.94. The 29-year-old has two hundreds and three fifties in the World Cup, a record she would be keen to improve upon.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 19 613 34.05 82.94 123 2 3 Alyssa Healy 19 646 46.14 108.20 170 2 3

Ad

(Smriti Mandhana vs Alyssa Healy - ODI World Cup batting stats comparison)

Healy has also played 19 matches in the Women's ODI World Cup. In 16 innings, she has notched up 646 runs at an average of 46.14 and a strike rate of 108.20. Like Mandhana, Healy also has two tons and three fifties in the ICC event.

Smriti Mandhana vs Alyssa Healy - Who has a better record in ODI chases?

In 46 matches in which India have fielded first, Mandhana has scored 2,230 runs at an average of 55.75 and a strike rate of 93.54. The experienced southpaw has notched up five hundreds and 17 half-centuries in chases. Batting first, she has 2,712 runs in 65 matches, averaging 41.72 at a strike rate of 86.61.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 46 2,230 55.75 93.54 125 5 17 Alyssa Healy 60 1,367 31.79 94.86 112* 1 9

Ad

(Smriti Mandhana vs Alyssa Healy - batting stats comparison in ODI chases)

In 60 ODIs in which Australia have fielded first, Healy has scored 1,367 runs at an average of 31.79 and a strike rate of 94.86. She has one hundred and nine fifties in chases. Batting first, Healy has 1,936 runs in 60 matches, averaging 35.85 at a strike rate of 100.15. She has four hundreds and nine fifties while batting first.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️