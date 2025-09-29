Smriti Mandhana vs Chris Gayle - comparing their ODI stats after opening in 107 matches

There will be high hopes from senior opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana during India's Women's World Cup 2025 campaign, which will begin with a match against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, September 30. India and Sri Lanka are co-hosts of the tournament. As such, the Women in Blue have a great chance of winning their maiden title.

Mandhana has been in exceptional form heading into the Women's World Cup. She was the Player of the Series in the three-match series played at home against Australia ahead of the ICC event. The southpaw scored 300 runs at a strike rate of 138.25, striking two consecutive hundreds. With her 50-ball ton in the third ODI, she broke Virat Kohli's (52 balls) record for the fastest ODI century by an Indian.

Mandhana has so far featured in 108 ODIs and has opened in 107 games. Ahead of the 2025 Women's World Cup, we compare her one-day stats with that of Chris Gayle after the West Indian had also opened in 107 one-day internationals.

Smriti Mandhana vs Chris Gayle - Who has a better average and strike rate after opening in 107 games?

In 107 one-day matches as opener, Mandhana has notched up 4,863 runs at an average of 48.14 at a strike rate of 89.95. She has 916 runs in 19 matches against Australia (average 48.21) and 942 runs in 20 games against England (average 49.57). Mandhana has also scored 906 runs in 18 ODIs against South Africa (average 53.29) and 614 runs in 16 games against Sri Lanka (average 43.85).

After 107 ODIs as opener, Gayle had 4,169 runs at an average of 42.11 and a strike rate of 79.82. The Windies legend had scored 624 runs in 13 ODIs against India, averaging 48 and 580 runs in 19 ODIs against South Africa, averaging 32.22. The southpaw had also notched up 412 runs in 10 ODIs against Pakistan (average 41.20) and 259 runs in seven ODIs against Sri Lanka (average 37).

Smriti Mandhana vs Chris Gayle - Who has more hundreds after opening in 107 ODIs?

In 107 ODIs as opener, Mandhana has 13 hundreds and 32 fifties to her name. Her best of 136 came against South Africa in Bengaluru in 2024. Of her 13 one-day tons, four have been registered against Australia and three against South Africa. The opener batter has also scored two centuries each against New Zealand and West Indies and one each against Sri Lanka and Ireland.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 4,863 48.14 89.95 136 13 32 Chris Gayle 4,169 42.11 79.82 153* 11 23

(Mandhana vs Gayle - Stats comparison after opening in 107 ODIs)

After 107 ODIs as opener, Gayle had 11 hundreds and 23 half-centuries to his name. His best at that stage was 153* which came off 160 balls against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in November 2003. Of Gayle's 11 hundreds after 107 ODIs as opener, three came against India, two each against South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya and one each against England and Pakistan.

Smriti Mandhana vs Chris Gayle - Who has a better record in chases after opening in 107 ODIs?

Mandhana has been part of 46 ODIs in which India Women have chased. While batting second, she has scored 2,230 runs at an average of 55.75 and a strike rate of 93.54. The India Women vice-captain has five centuries and 17 fifties in ODI chases. While batting first, she averages a little over 43 from 61 matches.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 46 2,230 55.75 93.54 125 5 17 Chris Gayle 55 2,135 43.57 82.75 132* 6 14

(Mandhana vs Gayle - stats comparison in chases after opening in 107 ODIs)

Of his first 107 one-dayers as opener, Gayle had been part of 55 matches in which his team fielded first. In ODI chases, he had scored 2,135 runs at an average of 43.57 and a strike rate of 82.75. The 'Universe Boss' had registered six hundreds and 14 half-centuries in chases. Batting first, the West Indian averaged 40.68 from 52 ODI matches.

Smriti Mandhana vs Chris Gayle - Who has a better record in wins after opening in 107 ODIs?

After 107 one-dayers as opener, Mandhana has been part of 64 matches that India have won. In winning causes in ODIs, she has totaled 3,484 runs, averaging 60.06 at a strike rate of 92.21. The star batter has hit 10 hundreds and 23 fifties in one-day wins. In 42 matches that India Women have lost, she averages 31.42.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 64 3,484 60.06 92.21 136 10 23 Chris Gayle 46 2,150 51.59 83.49 153* 7 11

(Mandhana vs Gayle - stats comparison in wins after opening in 107 ODIs)

Of his first 107 ODIs as opener, Gayle was part of 46 matches that his side won. In winning causes, he scored 2,150 runs at an average of 51.19 and a strike rate of 83.49. The southpaw slammed seven hundreds and 11 fifties in wins. In losing causes, Gayle averaged 37.33 from 52 games.

[Note: Of his first 107 ODIs as opener, Gayle played three for ICC World XI]

