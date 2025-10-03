Smriti Mandhana vs Sanath Jayasuriya - comparing their ODI stats after opening in 108 matches

India Women vice-captain Smriti Mandhana made a disappointing start to her Women's World Cup 2025 campaign. The seasoned left-handed batter was dismissed for eight off 10 balls against Sri Lanka in the opening game of the World Cup in Guwahati. She struck two fours in her brief stay at the crease before being caught at deep point in a failed attempt to go after Udeshika Prabodhani.

Mandhana will be keen to make amends when India Women take on Pakistan Women in their second league match of the Women's World Cup 2025 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, October 5. While she failed against Sri Lanka, the southpaw has been in great form with the willow in recent times. She struck back-to-back hundreds in the home series against Australia.

Mandhana has so far featured in 109 ODI matches and has opened the batting in 108 games. Ahead of India Women's World Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan Women, we compare her stats with that of Sri Lanka legend Sanath Jayasuriya after the latter had also opened the batting on 108 one-dayers.

Smriti Mandhana vs Sanath Jayasuriya - Who has a better average and strike rate after opening in 108 games?

In 108 ODIs as opener, Mandhana has scored 4,871 runs at an average of 47.75 and a strike rate of 89.93. The Indian Women vice-captain has scored 942 runs in 20 ODIs against England, averaging 49.57 and 916 runs in 19 matches against Australia, averaging 48.21. In 18 games against South Africa, she has 906 runs at an average of 53.29 and 622 runs in 17 ODIs against Sri Lanka, averaging 41.16.

After 108 ODIs as opener, Jayasuriya had 3,664 runs to his name at an average of 36.27 and a strike rate of 95.59. Of his runs, 1,137 came in 31 matches against Pakistan at an average of 39.20. The southpaw had also scored 724 runs in 20 ODIs against India at an average of 45.25 and 501 runs in 11 one-day matches against New Zealand at an average of 45.54.

Smriti Mandhana vs Sanath Jayasuriya - Who has more hundreds after opening in 108 ODIs?

Having opened in 108 ODIs, Mandhana has scored 13 hundreds and 32 fifties. Her career-best score of 136 was registered against South Africa in Bengaluru last year. Of her 13 ODI tons, four have come against the Aussies and three against the Proteas. The star batter has also notched up two hundreds each against New Zealand and West Indies and one apiece against Sri Lanka and Ireland.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 4,871 47.75 89.93 136 13 32 Sanath Jayasuriya 3,664 36.27 95.59 151* 7 24

(Mandhana vs Jayasuriya - Stats comparison after opening in 108 ODIs)

After opening in 108 ODIs, Jayasuriya had seven hundreds and 24 half-centuries to his name. His best at that stage was 151*, which came off 120 balls against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 1997. The blazing knock featured 17 fours and four sixes. Of Jayasuriya's seven tons, two each came against India and Pakistan and one each against New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh.

Smriti Mandhana vs Sanath Jayasuriya - Who has a better record in chases after opening in 108 ODIs?

Mandhana has been part of 46 matches in which India Women have batted second. In chases, she has totaled 2,230 runs, averaging a healthy 55.75 and a strike rate of 93.54. The India Women batter has five hundreds and 17 fifties while batting second. Batting first, she averages 42.59 from 62 games.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 46 2,230 55.75 93.54 125 5 17 Sanath Jayasuriya 64 2,145 36.98 98.25 151* 4 15

(Mandhana vs Jayasuriya - stats comparison in chases after opening in 108 ODIs)

Of his first 108 ODIs as opener, Jayasuriya was part of 64 matches in which Sri Lanka fielded first. In chases, the former captain scored 2,145 runs at an average of 36.98 and a strike rate of 98.25. The southpaw struck four hundreds and 15 half-centuries in chases. Batting first, he averaged 35.32 from 44 ODI games.

Smriti Mandhana vs Sanath Jayasuriya - Who has a better record in wins after opening in 108 ODIs?

Out of her 108 ODIs as opener, Mandhana has featured in 65 matches that Team India have won. In winning causes, she has notched up 3,492 runs at an average of 59.18 and a strike rate of 92.18. She has struck 10 centuries and 23 half-centuries in winning causes. In 42 games that the Women in Blue have lost, she averages 31.42 at a strike rate of 85.54.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Smriti Mandhana 65 3,492 59.18 92.18 136 10 23 Sanath Jayasuriya 61 2,549 43.94 100.39 151* 6 17

(Mandhana vs Jayasuriya - stats comparison in wins after opening in 108 ODIs)

Of his first 108 ODIs as opener, Jayasuriya was part of 61 matches that Sri Lanka won. In winning causes, he smashed 2,549 runs at an average of 43.94 and a strike rate of 100.39. The former Lankan skipper had six hundreds and 17 half-centuries in wins. In 40 matches that his side lost, he averaged just 21.10.

