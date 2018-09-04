So near, yet so far for Kohli & Co

Saketh Kandadai FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 257 // 04 Sep 2018, 13:14 IST

Virat Kohli and Joe Root

England's 3-1 scoreline isn’t really a fair reflection of the kind of series it has been. It has been a lot closer contest than what the score line suggests. It was an excellent game of Test match cricket. Both teams had their moments.

The wind kept on changing its course. Just when you thought one of the teams was getting away with it, the other team got back into the game. It was like the football match which stayed level until the last minute and then one team scores a dramatic goal to take the game away. But eventually, the batting order cannot depend entirely on one man which cost India the match and probably the series.

Pujara’s first innings performance was of the highest quality. Target of 245 seemed a fair distance away until the class of Ajinkya Rahane and grit of Kohli gave a glimmer of hope. But still fingers were kept crossed for there was always a feeling that a wicket could lead to a collapse and eventually it happened in the end.

It was inevitable that the rough in the pitch would ultimately get the better of the determination in the defence, however good it might be. It was up to the other batsmen to show the same determination. But the batting department failed to deliver as a unit.

India probably have their best bowling unit since a while. When was the last time we heard of people saying “Indian pace quartet”? It was indeed fascinating to watch them bowl. And the fact that they did it without Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, who one would imagine, would have been the most lethal in these conditions makes it even better.

Another massive difference in this particular match was probably between Ashwin and Moeen Ali. Maybe the number of left handers in England’s line up meant that he did not have that much rough to exploit, but you expect a spinner of Ashwin’s quality to deliver in those conditions which provided some assistance to spinners.

A very little between the two teams but in the end, the better side won, maybe only slightly better, but better nonetheless. An Indian win would have set up the series brilliantly for the decider at The Oval, but nevertheless it should be an exciting contest as it has been so far in this series.