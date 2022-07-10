As Virat Kohli’s Test average dips below 50, a look at top-class batsmen who failed to reach this mark

Virat Kohli’s Test average has dipped below 50 after a long time. This makes one’s mind go back to some top-class batsmen who also failed to reach this crucial milestone.

It is said that an average of 50 separates a very good batsman from a great batsman. Geoffrey Boycott, though, used to argue that an opening batsman should get a leeway of 5 runs, with a benchmark of 45. Not surprising as the Yorkshireman was himself an opener.

Be that as it may, the exquisite Sri Lankan stroke-maker Mahela Jayawardene leads the pack of these unlucky players, in more ways than one.

For those who played at least 20 Tests, Jayawardene has not only the highest Test average below 50 - of 49.84 - but also the highest aggregate of 11,814 runs, 34 hundreds, and 50 fifties, with a best of 374. Surely, such a master craftsman deserved an average of 50. He fell short by just 36 runs.

A giant among Pakistani batsmen, Inzamam-ul-Haq, is next in line, with a Test average of 49.60, having racked up 8,830 runs and 25 centuries, and a top score of 329. His lazy elegance and scintillating strokeplay all around the wicket shall be etched forever in one’s memory.

The only one of the three Ws not to reach an average of 50, Frank Worrell, was grace personified, a statesman, and great leader of men who carried the West Indies towards the pinnacle.

The legendary former Windies captain finished with an average of 49.48 for his 3,860 runs and nine hundreds. His highest was 261. Everton Weekes averaged 58.61, and Clyde Walcott 56.68.

Virat Kohli's Delhi teammate Virender Sehwag just failed to make the 50+ Test average club

Virender Sehwag, like Virat Kohli presently, had a sub-50 average

Apart from Virat Kohli presently, the explosive Virender Sehwag, who, like Don Bradman, hit two Test triple centuries, and a near-triple century, is another Indian who had the misfortune of recording an average below 50 - 49.34. His 8,586 runs comprised 23 centuries. His 319 is still the highest score for an Indian batsman.

Australia’s former skipper Michael Clarke, delightful striker of the ball that he was, notched up an average of 49.10. Having amassed 8,643 runs and struck 28 hundreds, he is another member of the triple-centurion fraternity with an unbeaten 329 to his name.

A brilliant fielder, South Africa’s Colin Bland had an average of 49.08. He collected 1,669 runs in his 21 Tests with three centuries and a highest score of 144*. It was said that he could smash the stumps with his throws from the boundary, but just missed the average of 50.

This is an exclusive list of batsmen of the highest quality who averaged 49-plus but failed to reach 50. None can deny that they were as brilliant as those in the 50-plus league.

Among those who averaged between 48 and 49 are: one of South Africa’s finest, Bruce Mitchell; England’s Stanley Jackson who played at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries; and the Sri Lankan Thilan Samaraweera.

They are followed by two of Australia’s best stroke-players - the left-handed Neil Harvey and Doug Walters. South Africa’s long-reigning captain Graeme Smith, with his 9,000+ runs, comes next. A couple of other brilliant Australian players, from the Bradman generation, Bill Ponsford and Stan McCabe, are wedged here.

Finally, and ironically, the man who tried to cut Bradman to size, Douglas Jardine, ended up with an average of exactly 48.

Will Virat Kohli get his Test average back above 50? His legion of fans would certainly be hoping and praying for it. Joe Root’s average had also slipped below 50, but now, with the tremendous form that he is in, it has gone up again into the elite group.

Another point of interest is whether Steve Smith will end up with an average above 60. These fine players, including Virat Kohli, still have years left in the game.

