Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

England vs India 2018: Why did India fail in the Test series?

Dwaipayan Bose
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
303   //    05 Sep 2018, 09:24 IST

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Four

India lost the fourth Test in Southampton by 60 runs against England to concede a series defeat.

"What went wrong?" The question kept coming up again and again and Captain Virat Kohli, the outstanding performer of this series, kept insisting that the team had fought well. " t's up to the people whether they want to acknowledge that we fought really hard," Kohli said, probably feeling that the criticism facing the team was a bigger challenge right now than facing the rivals (England) on the field.

There's no doubt that Kohli was magical with the bat and hopefully, he will continue to be so for a long time to come, but, it has to be said that there were serious tragic errors along the course of this series. It might be wrong to pin down the errors on the captain himself, even though over the years, he has given the impression that he prefers to take the hard decisions all by himself.

Let's take a look at some of the errors of the Indian Team which have cost them the series:

#1 Opening misery

Enter captionm
Murali Vijay (left), Shikhar Dhawan (middle) and KL Rahul (right)

Murali Vijay, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan are, no doubt, great players. But, in this series, none of India's three openers scored a single half-century in four tests. Vijay, particularly, was in poor form as he recorded a pair in the 2nd test and was subsequently dropped from the side.

In the third test, when Dhawan and Rahul stitched partnerships of 60 runs apiece in either inning, India was on the winning side. The two conjured starts but failed to capitalize on the same in the whole tournament.

#2 Lower middle-order flops

land's lower middle-order, especially Sam Curran and Chris Woakes, acted as bulwarks when the top order collapsed. Curran, who bats at no. 8, fired 24, 63, 40, 78, and 46 in his 5 innings, thus averaging 50.20 - invaluable runs in a low scoring series. Woakes' 137 at Lord's was game-changing. India had no such luck.

SAM
Sam Curran

#3 Wicketkeeper-batsmen failed

Batting was supposed to be the strength of India's two wicket-keepers, Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant. Both turned out to be disappointing batsmen. Karthik scored 21 runs in four innings with an Average of 5.25. Pant made 43 in four innings.with an average of 10.75. On the other hand, England's Jonny Bairstow's 70 at Birmingham and Jos Buttler's 69 in the fourth test turned the tide in their team's favour.

#4 Virat Kohli cannot do everything alone

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Four

Barring captain Virat Kohli (544 runs, Avg: 68, two tons and three half tons), the batting unit failed miserably. Among the rest, only Pujara (Avg: 42.20) delivered to some degree. The rest showed little attitude and aptitude for a fighting the unfavourable conditions.

#5 Letting the English tail wag

The series has been closer than the result indicates. The first test at Birmingham and the fourth test at Southampton could have gone either way. India had England on the mat (87/7) in the second innings of the first test. But Adil Rashid's catch was dropped by Dhawan off Umesh Yadav, allowing England to bounce back. In the fourth test, India let the hosts out of jail (86/6) and reach a healthy 246 in the first innings.

#6 Strange selections

The solid Cheteswar Pujara was kept out of the first test. In the second test, India played with a leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, despite overcast conditions, ideal for seam bowling. Yadav bowled only 9 overs in the entire match. Such myopic decisions cost the team badly. One only wonders what the result would have been if India had a gritty Pujara in the squad in the low scoring first test match.

Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara Virat Kohli
Dwaipayan Bose
CONTRIBUTOR
England vs India 2018: 3 reasons India lost the series
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 highest successful chases by...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 reasons why India lost the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Why England are favourites to win...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Positives for Team India so far in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Fourth Test: Reasons why India might or...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 4th Test - Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
2 Series that the ongoing England vs India Test series...
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2018, third Test: Preview 
RELATED STORY
India vs England, 2018: Number Nuggets - Key differences...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us