"Sometimes people write things just for the sake of writing it": Azharuddin on the alleged 1991-92 Ganguly controversy

  • Azharuddin has said that Sourav Ganguly did not refuse to carry the drinks in his debut series.
  • Ganguly himself has denied these claims on many occasions.
Abhinav Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 08 Jun 2020, 15:39 IST
Azharuddin denied there being any controversy regarding Ganguly and his behaviour
Azharuddin denied there being any controversy regarding Ganguly and his behaviour

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has opened up on allegations that were levelled against Sourav Ganguly during his debut one-day series.

In a chat with Indranil Basu on Monday on the Sportskeeda Cricket page on Facebook, Mohammad Azharuddin revealed that the controversy was entirely fabricated, and that nothing as reported by the media happened on the ground.

On being asked whether there were any disciplinary issues with Ganguly, Azharuddin came out in support of the ‘Prince of Kolkata’. 

“Sometimes people write things just for the sake of writing it. That time nothing happened, there was no controversy. People started making their own stories like Dada is this..Dada that..” said Azharuddin, putting an end to the speculation once and for all in his chat with Sportskeeda.

The media has long speculated that during the Benson and Hedges Cup, Sourav Ganguly refused to carry drinks- one of the roles of a benched player- on the tour Down Under. The allegation has been repeatedly denied by Ganguly himself, and now Azharuddin has given weight to the southpaw's statements.

“Sourav was not like that. He is a very nice person and he was very respectful to people and that’s why he became a big and successful captain because he respected everybody. That’s what a good leader is all about,” added Azharuddin.

Azharuddin's role in developing young players

After his debut ODI series where he could not muster any impressive scores, Ganguly was sidelined from the international side until he made a comeback four years later in 1996 against England.

Mohammad Azharuddin weighed in, saying:

“Dada had so much talent, Sometimes it does not come along. I think he played one or two innings… he had talent all along and when his time came, he proved everyone that he was the best player around by becoming the best opener,” said Azharuddin.

It was under Azharuddin's captaincy that players of the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid blossomed. Azharuddin was the also reason behind Sachin's promotion to the top of batting order.

Published 08 Jun 2020, 15:39 IST
Indian Cricket Team Mohammad Azharuddin Sourav Ganguly Sportskeeda TV
