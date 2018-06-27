Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sony announces commentary panel for England vs India

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
News

It is a diverse bunch of observers if looked at
It is a diverse bunch of observers if looked at

The build-up for the much anticipated Indian tour of England continues to grow as Sony Ten announced the members of the broadcasting panel, an impressive list that includes a host of former international stars and other people with extensive expertise in covering cricket.

The broadcast will mark the return of the show Extraaa Innings featuring expert insights from an impressive line-up of cricketing personalities like Sourav Ganguly, Ashish Nehra, Sanjay Manjrekar, Graeme Swann, Sunil Gavaskar, Harsha Bhogle, Gaurav Kapur, Deep Dasgupta, Vivek Razdan and Alan Wilkins.

It is a diverse bunch of observers if looked at, and all the personnel have their own unique style of diction and outlook on the sport. For the old-school dexterity of Gavaskar marked by stoic references to textbook cricket, to the more light-hearted quips of Gaurav Kapur and Ashish Nehra, the former being the only member of the team alongside Harsha Bhogle to not have been a professional cricketer.

Thus the coverage promises to be quite an interesting prospect. Star Sports, who covered cricket in England for a long time, had established their brand of analysis over the viewers with interesting takes as "hot-zones" and "session-victories".

Sony's approach to things remains a matter of curiosity, so far their broadcast of overseas cricket has been a relay of Channel 9 in Australia and Sky Sports in England, this will be their first attempt at an organic presentation of the cricket, and we will get to see whether they play along to the templates initially formulated by Star or go back to their rather quirky takes on the sport as was highlighted in their coverage of the ICC World Cup 2007.

Last year, Sony acquired the rights by usurping Star Network's bid to telecast and cover matches in Australia and England. Their cause was helped by Star's massive bid to take possession of the rights to air all the Indian Premier League matches, ending the BCCI's association with the IPL for ten long seasons.

England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Ashish Nehra Sunil Gavaskar
5 memorable clashes in ODIs between India and England 
RELATED STORY
All-time combined India-England ODI XI
RELATED STORY
4 memorable instances of six - hitting in India vs...
RELATED STORY
5 Vital players for India during the Limited Overs Series...
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest ODI wins for Team India against England in...
RELATED STORY
Players to watch out for in India vs England T20Is
RELATED STORY
England vs India, Flashback: 3 T20s played between...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 5 reasons why India can win Test series...
RELATED STORY
3 key factors to keep in mind for Team India before...
RELATED STORY
5 Challenges for Team India ahead of the ODI Series vs...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in England Tour Match 2018
1st IT20 | Tue, 03 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd IT20 | Fri, 06 Jul, 04:30 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd IT20 | Sun, 08 Jul, 01:00 PM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us